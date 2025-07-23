2025 Renault Triber launched in India with fresh design and 21 standard safety features: Price, variants and more

Renault India has launched the latest iteration of its Triber, a compact MPV known for its versatile seating configuration. The updated model is positioned as part of the company’s broader brand transformation strategy under the ‘Renault Rethink’ initiative and comes with a host of design upgrades, new features, and safety enhancements.

Visual updates Visually, the new Triber sports a redesigned front fascia, including a fresh grille, a sculpted bonnet, and updated front and rear bumpers. It also features new LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, and revamped LED tail lamps. These design changes extend to a new set of dual-tone ‘landscape’ 15-inch Flex wheels and additional exterior colour options, bringing the total to six monotone and three dual-tone paint schemes.

Interior and features Inside, the cabin has been refreshed with a dual-tone dashboard and an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. New upholstery options, an LED instrument cluster, LED interior lighting, and blacked-out interior door handles aim to provide a more modern in-cabin experience. Independent air conditioning vents for the second and third rows continue to be offered.

Renault has retained the Triber’s key selling point, its modularity. The MPV supports over 100 seating configurations, including Easy-Fix third-row seats that enable the car to function as a 5-, 6-, or 7-seater. With the third row removed, the Triber offers up to 625 litres of boot space. Other practical features include a 23-litre interior storage area, a ground clearance of 182mm, and roof rails with a load capacity of up to 50kg.

The new Triber is now available in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. All variants are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 72 PS at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is offered across the range, while the top-end Emotion variant also comes with a five-speed Easy-R automated manual transmission (AMT).

In terms of safety, the vehicle now includes 21 standard features such as six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) with brake assist. A front parking sensor has also been introduced—claimed to be the first in this segment. All seats come with 3-point seat belts, and ISOFIX child seat anchors are standard.

Additional comfort features include automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and welcome-goodbye sequences with auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors. A “belonging take away” reminder has also been added as a small yet useful convenience feature.