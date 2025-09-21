2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 refreshed: 5 Big updates you can't miss

Royal Enfield has unveiled the 2025 iteration of its Meteor 350 cruiser, marking the first significant update since the model’s launch in 2020. The refreshed bike brings subtle design changes, new colour options, and a host of feature upgrades, enhancing its appeal across all four variants. Prices start at ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Fireball and rise to ₹2.16 lakh for the top-spec Supernova.

New colours and styling updates The new Meteor 350 features revised styling, with the Fireball variant continuing to attract younger riders through bright orange and grey shades. The Stellar trim adopts more understated tones such as Matt Grey and Marine Blue, while the Aurora brings a retro flavour with Aurora Retro Green and Red finishes. The flagship Supernova is offered exclusively in Black with chrome accents, emphasising its premium character.

LED headlamps across all variants One of the notable upgrades is the addition of LED headlamps across all variants, bringing improved lighting, although riders may still prefer auxiliary lights for extended highway journeys. Royal Enfield offers these as optional extras for long-distance touring.

Tripper navigation pod as standard Another highlight is the inclusion of the Tripper navigation pod as standard, providing turn-by-turn directions via an anti-glare display. While it does not display a full map, it shows directional arrows, distance to the next turn, and total distance remaining, offering a convenient and distraction-free navigation aid.

Adjustable brake and clutch levers Ergonomics have also been refined with adjustable brake and clutch levers on the Aurora and Supernova trims. These multi-position levers allow riders to customise lever reach for greater comfort, a feature typically reserved for higher-end motorcycles.

Additional feature upgrades Additional upgrades across all variants include LED indicators, a USB Type-C fast charger, and an assist-and-slip clutch, which eases gear shifts and reduces rider fatigue on longer rides.