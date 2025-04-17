2025 Skoda Kodiaq launched in India, rivals Jeep Meridian: Price, features and more

Skoda Auto India has launched the all-new second-generation Kodiaq SUV in the country, with prices beginning at ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the Kodiaq will be offered in two variants — the Sportline and the premium Laurin & Klement (L&K), the latter priced at ₹48.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

More Power and Standard AWD Powering the 2025 Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that delivers 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque — an increase of 14 bhp compared to the previous model. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with all-wheel drive (AWD) offered as standard. Skoda claims the updated SUV returns a fuel efficiency of 14.86 km/l.

Design and exterior In terms of styling, the new Kodiaq adopts Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, resulting in a more robust and commanding stance. The front fascia features a newly designed grille, flanked by angular LED headlamps and integrated fog lamps. At the rear, the SUV now sports redesigned tail-lamps connected by a full-width light bar, adding to its visual appeal.

Dimensionally, the SUV has grown in length to 4,758 mm — 61 mm longer than the outgoing model. Width stands at 1,864 mm (slightly reduced), while height is measured at 1,659 mm. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm, and the SUV now sits on new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior Inside the car, the automaker has focused on enhancing both luxury and practicality. The longer body translates into a roomier interior and improved luggage capacity. A new 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage, joined by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a heads-up display for the driver.

Among the standout additions is Skoda’s Smart Dials — three multifunction rotary controllers placed beneath the infotainment system that offer easy access to various functions such as climate and media controls. Other high-end features include a 14-speaker Canton audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, ventilated and heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and multiple USB-C ports.

Safety features The new Kodiaq does not fall short on safety either. It is equipped with a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that include adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. In addition, it offers up to nine airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, and hill descent assist — all aimed at improving driver confidence and passenger safety.