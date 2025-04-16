Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / 2025 Skoda Kodiaq set for India debut on April 17 with upgrades: Expected price and what to expect

2025 Skoda Kodiaq set for India debut on April 17 with upgrades: Expected price and what to expect

Livemint

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is set for an April 17 launch in India. It features a bold design, advanced tech, and a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. It is likely to be priced between 45 lakh and 50 lakh and offer premium trims and improved performance.

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to unveil the second-generation Kodiaq in the country on April 17, positioning it as the company’s flagship offering.

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to unveil the second-generation Kodiaq in the country on April 17, positioning it as the company’s flagship offering, reported HT Auto. The upcoming model marks a major leap from its predecessor in terms of design, features, and performance, and is expected to enter the Indian market as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit.

Expected price

Anticipated to be priced between 45 lakh and 50 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Kodiaq will likely be offered in two key variants – the Sportline and the top-tier Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim. These trims will debut exclusive colour options, including Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey, aimed at enhancing the SUV’s premium appeal.

Bold new design language

Unveiled earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2025, the new-generation Kodiaq showcases Skoda’s evolving ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy. The SUV gets a more assertive look with a revamped front fascia featuring a wide, glossy grille and sleek, angular headlamps that now integrate fog lights. At the rear, the SUV sports a redesigned tail-lamp cluster joined by a striking light bar across the tailgate, giving it a broader stance and a more contemporary visual identity.

Tech-rich and feature-packed

Inside the cabin, the new Kodiaq sets a benchmark with its tech-forward layout. A large 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display takes centre stage, paired with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a heads-up display. Skoda’s newly introduced Smart Dial system, consisting of three rotary dials placed beneath the screen, offers tactile and intuitive control of various in-car functions.

Premium features abound, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and several USB Type-C ports for added convenience.

Enhanced dimensions

The new Kodiaq is larger than before, now measuring 4,758 mm in length – 61 mm more than its predecessor. It stands 1,864 mm wide and 1,659 mm tall, while retaining the same 2,971 mm wheelbase. The SUV rides on freshly designed alloy wheels available in sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, further emphasising its road presence.

Powertrain

Powering the new Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque – a performance boost over the previous model. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive (4x4) system as standard. Skoda claims the SUV delivers a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl, making it competitive in its segment.

