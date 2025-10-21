2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Should you spend about ₹50 lakh on these performance cars?

India's performance car just got illuminated a bit brighter with the launch of the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS. The performance-focused iteration of the Skoda Octavia was launched in India just before Diwali, at a price of ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda has brought the Octavia RS as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) model, and it will be available in a limited number of 100 units.

The Skoda Octavia RS was launched as a direct competitor to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, another performance car launched in the Indian market earlier this year, in limited numbers. Volkswagen introduced the Golf GTI in India in a limited number of 250 units, and it was also launched here as a CBU model. This German performance car, which is highly popular in the international market, is priced at ₹50.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

The performance car is a niche segment, and is dominated by the luxury auto OEMs like Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW through their respective performance divisions like AMG, RS and M. Skoda and Volkswagen, interestingly, brands under the same Volkswagen AG umbrella, have tried to tap the segment with more affordable options, Octavia RS and Golf GTI, respectively.

The Indian consumers are extremely cost-sensitive. It is a matter of debate if you should be spending about ₹50 lakh for a performance car like the Skoda Octavia RS or Volkswagen Golf GTI. To understand and decide better, here's a quick and comprehensive comparison between the two performance-focused cars - the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI.

2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Price

2025 Skoda Octavia RS Volkswagen Golf GTI ₹ 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 50.91 lakh (ex-showroom) Limited to 100 units Limited to 250 units

The newly launched 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is priced at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Volkswagen Golf GTI comes priced at ₹50.91 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the performance-focused hatchback ₹92,000 more expensive than the performance sedan. The Skoda Octavia RS is limited to the sale of 100 units only, while the Volkswagen Golf GTI is limited to 250 units for the Indian market.

2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Dimensions

Dimensions 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Volkswagen Golf GTI Length 4,709 mm 4,289 mm Width 1,829 mm 1,789 mm Height 1,457 mm 1,471 mm Wheelbase 2,677 mm 2,627 mm Ground clearance 128 mm 136 mm Boot space 600 litres 380 litres

The Skoda Octavia RS measures 4,709 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and 1,457 mm in height, while it has a wheelbase of 2,677 mm. The sedan has 128 mm of ground clearance and a 600-litre boot storage capacity. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Golf GTI measures 4,289 mm in length, 1,789 mm in width, 1,471 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,627 mm. It has 136 mm of ground clearance and a 380-litre capacity boot storage. Owing to its length and sedan bodystyle, the Skoda Octavia RS comes with 220 litres of additional boot space compared to the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Powertrain

Specifications 2025 Skoda Octavia RS/Volkswagen Golf GTI Engine 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol Maximum power 261 bhp Maximum torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Top speed 250 kmph (limited) 0-100 kmph 6.4 seconds (Skoda Octavia RS) / 5.9 second (Volkswagen Golf GTI)

Despite being a hot hatch and a performance sedan from two different brands, the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI share the same engine. The specifications of the engine remain the same in both cars, except only the acceleration timing, which is different for each model.

Powering the Skoda Octavia RS and the Volkswagen Golf GTI is the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This engine is capable of cranking out 261 bhp peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. Both cars come with a front-wheel drive (FWD) setup. The top speed is limited to 250 kmph for both models, while acceleration timing from zero to 100 kmph is 6.4 seconds for the Octavia RS and 5.9 seconds for the Golf GTI.