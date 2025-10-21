Subscribe

2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Should you spend about ₹50 lakh on these performance cars?

Both the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI share the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generate same power and torque in both models.

Mainak Das
Updated21 Oct 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Advertisement
Both the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI share the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates the same power and torque in both models.
Both the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI share the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates the same power and torque in both models.

India's performance car just got illuminated a bit brighter with the launch of the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS. The performance-focused iteration of the Skoda Octavia was launched in India just before Diwali, at a price of 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda has brought the Octavia RS as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) model, and it will be available in a limited number of 100 units.

Advertisement

The Skoda Octavia RS was launched as a direct competitor to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, another performance car launched in the Indian market earlier this year, in limited numbers. Volkswagen introduced the Golf GTI in India in a limited number of 250 units, and it was also launched here as a CBU model. This German performance car, which is highly popular in the international market, is priced at 50.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Skoda Octavia RS

₹ 49.99 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Volkswagen Golf GTI

₹ 53 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Volkswagen Virtus

₹ 11.56 - 19.4 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Skoda Kylaq

₹ 7.55 - 12.8 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Skoda Kodiaq

₹ 39.99 - 45.96 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Volkswagen Polo 2025

₹ 8 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

The performance car is a niche segment, and is dominated by the luxury auto OEMs like Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW through their respective performance divisions like AMG, RS and M. Skoda and Volkswagen, interestingly, brands under the same Volkswagen AG umbrella, have tried to tap the segment with more affordable options, Octavia RS and Golf GTI, respectively.

Advertisement

The Indian consumers are extremely cost-sensitive. It is a matter of debate if you should be spending about 50 lakh for a performance car like the Skoda Octavia RS or Volkswagen Golf GTI. To understand and decide better, here's a quick and comprehensive comparison between the two performance-focused cars - the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI.

2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Price

2025 Skoda Octavia RSVolkswagen Golf GTI
49.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 50.91 lakh (ex-showroom)
Limited to 100 unitsLimited to 250 units

The newly launched 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is priced at 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Volkswagen Golf GTI comes priced at 50.91 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the performance-focused hatchback 92,000 more expensive than the performance sedan. The Skoda Octavia RS is limited to the sale of 100 units only, while the Volkswagen Golf GTI is limited to 250 units for the Indian market.

Advertisement

2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Dimensions

Dimensions2025 Skoda Octavia RSVolkswagen Golf GTI
Length4,709 mm4,289 mm
Width1,829 mm1,789 mm
Height1,457 mm1,471 mm
Wheelbase2,677 mm2,627 mm
Ground clearance128 mm136 mm
Boot space600 litres380 litres

The Skoda Octavia RS measures 4,709 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and 1,457 mm in height, while it has a wheelbase of 2,677 mm. The sedan has 128 mm of ground clearance and a 600-litre boot storage capacity. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Golf GTI measures 4,289 mm in length, 1,789 mm in width, 1,471 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,627 mm. It has 136 mm of ground clearance and a 380-litre capacity boot storage. Owing to its length and sedan bodystyle, the Skoda Octavia RS comes with 220 litres of additional boot space compared to the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Powertrain

Advertisement
Specifications2025 Skoda Octavia RS/Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine2.0-litre turbocharged petrol
Maximum power261 bhp
Maximum torque370 Nm
Transmission7-speed DCT
DrivetrainFront-wheel-drive (FWD)
Top speed250 kmph (limited)
0-100 kmph6.4 seconds (Skoda Octavia RS) / 5.9 second (Volkswagen Golf GTI)

Despite being a hot hatch and a performance sedan from two different brands, the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI share the same engine. The specifications of the engine remain the same in both cars, except only the acceleration timing, which is different for each model.

Powering the Skoda Octavia RS and the Volkswagen Golf GTI is the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This engine is capable of cranking out 261 bhp peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. Both cars come with a front-wheel drive (FWD) setup. The top speed is limited to 250 kmph for both models, while acceleration timing from zero to 100 kmph is 6.4 seconds for the Octavia RS and 5.9 seconds for the Golf GTI.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto News2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Should you spend about ₹50 lakh on these performance cars?
Read Next Story