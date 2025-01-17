Suzuki Motorcycles has launched the latest iteration of its popular scooter, the Access 125, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, reported NDTV Auto.

The report said the Japanese manufacturer also introduced an updated version of the Gixxer 250 and the electric e-Access at the event, priced from ₹81,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Reportedly, the most significant upgrade in the new Access 125 lies under the seat, with an enhanced 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, air-cooled engine. Delivering 8.4 horsepower and 10.2 Nm of peak torque, the new engine sees a marginal decrease in power by 0.3 horsepower but gains 0.2 Nm of torque. It is fully compliant with OBD-2B norms and incorporates Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) technology, promising improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Aesthetic and functional upgrades abound in the refreshed Access 125. The scooter now features reprofiled LED headlights and tail lamps, lending it a modern appearance, added the publication. Practicality has been enhanced with a front lock-operated external fuel lid, dual front pockets, increased under-seat storage, and a larger fuel tank.

Suzuki has also improved rider comfort, introducing a redesigned rear suspension layout, an extended ergonomic seat, and a more relaxed pillion position. Additional convenience and safety features include an aluminium footrest, a passing switch, a hazard light switch, and a brake lock integrated into the left rear brake lever.

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the updated Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital instrument cluster, which now includes features such as a calendar, rain alerts, and seamless integration with the Suzuki Ride Connect app. This app offers advanced functionalities, including ambient weather updates, fuel consumption insights, vehicle service reminders, digital wallet support, and renewal notifications.