Business News/ Auto News / 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 breaks cover with stylish new shades: Features, specs and more

2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 breaks cover with stylish new shades: Features, specs and more

Livemint

Suzuki has unveiled the 2025 Burgman 400 maxi-scooter for Europe, featuring new colour options while retaining its mechanical specs. The scooter boasts a 400cc engine, CVT gearbox, and advanced features like traction control, LED headlights, and dual-channel ABS.

Suzuki has officially revealed the 2025 iteration of its popular maxi-scooter, the Burgman 400, for the European market.

Suzuki has officially revealed the 2025 iteration of its popular maxi-scooter, the Burgman 400, for the European market.

While the new model remains mechanically unchanged, it receives a fresh palette of colour options aimed at enhancing its visual appeal and staying relevant in an increasingly competitive segment.

For the upcoming model year, the Burgman 400 will be available in three newly introduced shades: Pearl Matte Shadow Green paired with gold-finished wheels, an all-Black version also featuring golden rims, and a striking Bright Metallic Blue that lends the scooter a sportier and more youthful presence.

Despite the cosmetic refresh, the mechanical package carries over from the previous version. At its heart is the tried-and-tested 400cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which continues to be mated to a CVT gearbox. The scooter is constructed on a steel underbone frame, offering a blend of strength and agility, and rides on 15-inch front and 13-inch rear alloy wheels.

On the features front, the Burgman 400 continues to offer a mix of analogue and digital instrumentation via a twin-pod cluster with a central LCD screen. Riders will also benefit from a traction control system, a generous under-seat storage area, and a full LED headlamp. Suspension duties are managed by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking responsibilities are handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Although the 2025 Burgman 400 is set to go on sale in Europe in the coming weeks, it is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market. Suzuki currently remains focused on its smaller-capacity scooters in India, with no indications of a shift in strategy at present.

The latest updates are expected to appeal to urban riders and long-distance commuters alike, offering a blend of style, performance, and practicality.

