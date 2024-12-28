Suzuki has officially unveiled the 2025 Hayabusa for global markets, showcasing notable updates in both aesthetics and functionality, reported HT Auto. Renowned as an iconic high-performance motorcycle, the Hayabusa receives three striking new colour options, along with refinements to its launch control and cruise control systems.

Reportedly, the 2025 model now comes in three distinctive paint schemes: Metallic Matte Green with Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Mystic Silver paired with Pearl Vigor Blue. These fresh colour choices enhance the Hayabusa’s sleek and aggressive styling, adding to its appeal for enthusiasts.

Significant improvements have also been made to the motorcycle’s launch and cruise control systems. The engine speeds for the Launch Control’s various modes have been recalibrated to deliver superior performance. Moreover, the updated Smart Cruise Control no longer disengages when the rider changes gears using the bi-directional quick-shift system, ensuring a smoother riding experience.

Also Read | 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa unleashed with OBD2 compliance and three new colours

Under the bonnet, the 2025 Hayabusa retains its formidable powertrain. The 1,340cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine continues to deliver an impressive 190 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 142 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, complemented by the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which includes traction control, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and multiple power modes.

As per the report, the motorcycle also boasts a suite of advanced electronic aids, including cruise control, anti-lock braking, anti-lift control, engine brake control, and a speed limiter. A hill hold system and a TFT display further enhance the rider’s experience, providing vital information at a glance.

On the hardware front, the 2025 Hayabusa features inverted telescopic forks at the front and a single rear shock absorber. Braking duties are managed by Brembo Stylema calipers with twin discs at the front, while a Nissin caliper handles the rear.