Business News/ Auto News / 2025 Tata Altroz facelift debuts in India to revive premium hatchback segment: 5 Things to know

2025 Tata Altroz facelift debuts in India to revive premium hatchback segment: 5 Things to know

Written By Govind Choudhary

Tata Motors has launched the refreshed 2025 Altroz in India, starting at 6.89 lakh. It features a sharper design, premium interior enhancements, and retains the same engine options. Available in four trims, bookings open on June 2, with deliveries expected soon.

Tata Motors has unveiled the refreshed 2025 iteration of its premium hatchback, the Altroz, in India.

Tata Motors has unveiled the refreshed 2025 iteration of its premium hatchback, the Altroz, in India. Priced from 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Altroz enters a competitive segment currently led by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Here are five key things to know about the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift:

Tata Altroz

1. Sharper design with subtle upgrades

 

While the core silhouette of the Altroz remains unchanged, Tata has introduced several cosmetic enhancements to give the hatchback a more modern appeal. Notable updates include all-LED headlamps with eyebrow-style daytime running lights, a refreshed 3D grille, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. At the rear, slimmer LED taillamps connected by a sleek strip replace the previous chunky units. New flush-fitting door handles, inspired by the Tata Curvv concept, also make their debut. Two fresh exterior shades—Dune Glow and Ember Glow—have been added to the palette.

2. Premium interior enhancements

 

Inside the cabin, the 2025 Altroz boasts significant changes that enhance the overall user experience. A new freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage on the redesigned dashboard, complemented by a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The hatchback now offers features such as a 360-degree camera system, new seat upholstery, improved ambient lighting, and a single-pane sunroof—all of which elevate the premium quotient.

3. No change under the hood

 

The facelifted Altroz retains the same engine options as the outgoing model. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed AMT, or a 6-speed DCT gearbox. The Altroz continues to offer a CNG variant of this engine, and remains the only premium hatchback in India to still offer a diesel engine, giving it a unique edge in its class.

4. Available in four trim levels

 

Tata has structured the new Altroz range into four main trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. This provides buyers with a wide choice of features and powertrain options, catering to various budget and performance preferences.

5. Bookings open from June 2

 

The introductory pricing ranges from 6.89 lakh to 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors will start accepting bookings for the 2025 Altroz facelift from 2nd June, with deliveries expected to follow shortly after.

