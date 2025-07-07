2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India with more power and fresh tech: Price, features and more

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS in the Indian market, priced at ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the brand’s flagship supernaked arrives with a ₹2.44 lakh increase over its predecessor, accompanied by several mechanical and electronic updates aimed at refining its road and track performance.

Advertisement

Subtle Styling Updates with New Colours While the motorcycle retains its aggressive and familiar silhouette, Triumph has updated the visual package with three new paint schemes. Buyers now have the option of an all-black variant, a grey and red combination, and a more eye-catching grey with yellow accents. The new alloy wheels are lighter than before, contributing to improved handling dynamics by reducing unsprung mass.

Enhanced Electronic Rider Aids A key highlight of the 2025 model is the upgraded electronics suite. The wheelie control system is now adjustable independently from the traction control, offering more flexibility for seasoned riders. Additionally, the Speed Triple 1200 RS gains a steering damper for the first time, aimed at improving high-speed stability and confidence during aggressive cornering.

Advertisement

The suspension system also receives a significant upgrade. Triumph has equipped the bike with the latest Öhlins EC3 electronically adjustable units, allowing riders to fine-tune damping on the move. This change is expected to address feedback regarding the overly stiff suspension setup of the outgoing model, especially in varied Indian road conditions.

Also Read | 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 launched with sportier design and tech upgrades

Hardware Revisions for Improved Grip Tyre specifications remain unchanged—120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/55-ZR17 at the rear—but the rubber has been swapped. The previous Metzeler Racetec RR tyres have made way for Pirelli Supercorsa V3 units, which are aimed at providing better grip and overall performance in both road and track scenarios.

Familiar Engine with More Power Under the tank sits the same 1160cc inline three-cylinder engine, now tuned to deliver 183 bhp and 128 Nm of torque. This represents a modest increase of 3 bhp and 3 Nm, largely due to a freer-flowing exhaust system. While the kerb weight has increased by 1 kg to 199 kg, the combination of lighter wheels and added power is expected to maintain the bike’s dynamic performance.