Triumph Motorcycles launched the 2025 Speed Twin 900 in India for ₹ 8.89 lakh. The updated model features a sportier design, enhanced aesthetics, and modern tech, including a TFT display and Bluetooth connectivity. It retains the 900cc engine and offers various ride modes.

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 iteration of the Speed Twin 900 in India, priced at ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With a sportier design and several aesthetic upgrades, the new model arrives as a premium offering, costing approximately ₹40,000 more than its predecessor. Introduced globally two months ago, the motorcycle is now available for booking in India, with test rides set to begin at dealerships by the end of the month.

Design and Aesthetic Enhancements The 2025 Speed Twin 900 boasts notable design upgrades. The front end features upside-down forks, a sport-style mudguard, and fork protectors. At the rear, a fabricated aluminium swingarm and piggy-back suspension units enhance the bike's dynamic appeal, complemented by a narrower frame, slimmer mudguard, and a compact tail-light. The bench seat has been reshaped and raised to 780 mm, ensuring greater comfort for riders during cornering.

Triumph offers the bike in three striking colours: Pure White with blue and orange stripes, Phantom Black with dark grey stripes and gold accents, and Aluminium Silver with a red-framed Triumph logo.

Tech and Connectivity Features The 2025 model replaces its analogue display with a modern TFT instrument cluster. This screen provides essential information such as revs, speed, and gear status, while also supporting Bluetooth connectivity. Riders can access turn-by-turn navigation, make phone calls, and control music from their smartphones. A USB-C socket has been included for on-the-go device charging.

Performance and Ride Modes Mechanically unchanged, the Speed Twin 900 continues to feature a 900cc engine delivering 64 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 3,800 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It offers two riding modes, Road and Rain, and an optional cruise control accessory for enhanced convenience.