2025 Volvo XC60 facelift debuts in India with new features, same powertrain: Price, design and more

Volvo Auto India has introduced the facelifted version of its XC60 SUV, with prices starting at ₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The refreshed model, which was unveiled globally earlier this year, brings updated styling, enhanced features and a suite of in-cabin technological upgrades. This marks the second major revision for the XC60, as Volvo looks to maintain its presence in the increasingly competitive luxury SUV segment.

The XC60 continues to be assembled at Volvo’s plant in Bengaluru, joining the rest of the carmaker’s line-up as a Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) offering in India. With more than 2.7 million units sold worldwide, Volvo also confirmed that the XC60 remains its highest-selling model in the Indian market.

Styling and Exterior Changes On the outside, the XC60 facelift features mild cosmetic revisions. Two new exterior paint options, Mulberry Red and Forest Lake, have been introduced. The SUV now sports a redesigned front grille with diagonal slats, similar to that of the latest XC90. Other updates include a reshaped front bumper, fresh air intakes, newly designed alloy wheels, and a reworked rear section with new tail-lights, notably lacking any chrome detailing.

Interior and Technology The cabin of the updated XC60 sees more substantial changes. A new 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, brings sharper graphics, quicker responsiveness, and support for over-the-air software updates. Additional digital features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, integrated Google Play Store access, and voice-assistance functionality.

Material upgrades include new contrast stitching, real wood inserts and a crystal gear lever. The cupholders have also been reworked.

Comfort and convenience have been expanded with the inclusion of a 15-speaker, 1,410-watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system, enhanced cabin sound insulation, a four-zone climate control setup, air purification features, and a panoramic sunroof. The seats now come equipped with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. A 360-degree camera and the latest version of Volvo’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package are also part of the equipment list.

Engine and Performance The powertrain remains unchanged from the previous version. The XC60 continues with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, integrated with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 247 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive setup. The engine is compliant with E20 ethanol-blend fuel and enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 6.9 seconds.