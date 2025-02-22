The Volvo XC90 facelift is set to debut in India on March 4, 2025. This flagship SUV from the Swedish automaker was revealed globally last year showcasing a refreshed design and upgraded features. This marks the XC90's second significant redesign in ten years, ensuring it remains competitive with other premium SUVs in the market. The XC90 is available internationally in configurations that seat six or seven passengers featuring three engine choices two mild hybrids and one plug-in hybrid model.

The SUV will go head-to-head with competitors like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Lexus UX 350h. The current pricing for the XC90 stands at ₹1.01 crore (ex-showroom) and the facelift is likely to introduce a slight premium. For those interested in the updated Volvo XC90, here are the key highlights: