2025 Volvo XC90: 5 reasons you should consider buying the upcoming SUV1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2025, 12:09 PM IST
The 2025 Volvo XC90 gets updated technology and a redesigned fascia along with other improvements.
The Volvo XC90 facelift is set to debut in India on March 4, 2025. This flagship SUV from the Swedish automaker was revealed globally last year showcasing a refreshed design and upgraded features. This marks the XC90's second significant redesign in ten years, ensuring it remains competitive with other premium SUVs in the market. The XC90 is available internationally in configurations that seat six or seven passengers featuring three engine choices two mild hybrids and one plug-in hybrid model.
(Also read: Upcoming cars)
The SUV will go head-to-head with competitors like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Lexus UX 350h. The current pricing for the XC90 stands at ₹1.01 crore (ex-showroom) and the facelift is likely to introduce a slight premium. For those interested in the updated Volvo XC90, here are the key highlights:
Design
The facelift includes a redesigned front grille featuring diagonal slats. The LED daytime running lights maintain their signature Thor hammer design with slight modifications while the front bumper has been enhanced with additional air intakes. The XC90 facelift also offers new alloy wheel designs and revamped LED taillights representing the SUV's second significant facelift since its initial launch in 2014.
Interior and features
Inside, the cabin now boasts an upgraded 11.2-inch infotainment touchscreen replacing the previous nine-inch version. The display is vertically positioned between the AC vents and just above the HVAC panel. The plug-in hybrid XC90 features a dedicated shortcut for the electric-only driving mode. The general layout remains consistent and it will still be available in a seven-seat configuration. Additionally, Volvo has introduced Frequency Selective Damping technology in the updated XC90 to enhance ride quality, improve sound insulation and provide extra storage compartments.
Specifications
The facelifted Volvo XC90 retains the same powertrains as before with the diesel option removed. All variants are all-wheel drive and are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The B5 engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit generating 247 bhp, while the B6 variant boosts power to 297 bhp using a supercharger. Both are mild hybrids supported by a 48-volt electric motor. The robust PHEV unit features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 455 bhp. The petrol engine located at the front axle delivers 310 bhp independently, working in tandem with a 145 bhp rear motor and a 14.7 kWh battery. This allows the XC90 PHEV to achieve a claimed electric range of 71 km.
Price expectation
Volvo has indicated that the standard mild-hybrid XC90 will start at $58,450 (equivalent to approximately ₹49.25 lakh) while the plug-in hybrid variant will be priced at $73,000 (equivalent to approximately ₹61.51 lakh). The 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift will be offered in India and it will have only two of the three globally available powertrain options. While the PHEV option will be the top-tier model in India, the base variant will feature the B5 engine. Currently, pricing specifics for India are unavailable but the vehicle is anticipated to be priced between ₹1.01 crore and ₹1.05 crore (ex-showroom).
Rivals
Like before, the 2025 Volvo XC90 will rival offerings such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, Lexus RX 350h and other similar options in the market.