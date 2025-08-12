2025 Yezdi Roadster launched in India, prices start at ₹2.09 lakh: Design, engine, customisation options and more

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Yezdi Roadster, bringing new styling, engineering updates, and customisation in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Prices start at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), with the model available in two variants and multiple colour schemes.

Design and Styling The 2025 Roadster adopts the brand’s “Born Out of Line” design approach. It features a sculpted fuel tank, chopped rear fender, wider rear tyre, and twin-barrel exhausts. A set of ‘69’ decals draws from the brand’s past, while the premium Shadow Black variant is finished in matte black with blacked-out trims and multifunction indicators doubling as tail-lights.

Engine and Performance Powering the motorcycle is a 350cc liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine, delivering 29PS and 30Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox, a first in its segment and uses an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear changes. The 12.5-litre fuel tank offers a claimed range of more than 350 km. Ergonomics include centre-forward footpegs designed to provide a comfortable riding posture for long distances.

Safety and Handling The braking system includes a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, combined with dual-channel ABS from Continental. Suspension is managed by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The 795mm seat height is intended to balance accessibility with a commanding road presence, while ground clearance is optimised for both urban and highway use.

Customisation Options The motorcycle is available with six factory-custom kits and over 50 combinations. Riders can switch between a bobber-style solo seat and a touring-oriented dual seat. Additional accessories include a choice of handlebars, touring visors, headlight cowls, crash guards, and luggage racks.