2026 Audi Q3 India Launch: Expected price, 204hp engine, mileage and features

Audi is set to launch the third-generation Q3 SUV in India on October 16, bringing updated styling, a redesigned cabin and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The luxury SUV will be available in two variants, Nova and Zenith, and will cost ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Audi Q3 will be manufactured locally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, at Škoda Auto Volkswagen India's plant. It will rival the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Mini Countryman in the luxury SUV class. Audi opened bookings in September for a reported amount of ₹1 lakh. The launch also marks the beginning of the brand's planned product expansion in India.

Audi Q3 expected price in India

View full Image View full Image The new Audi Q3 is set to launch in India.

The new generation of the Audi Q3 may be available from ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom), according to Autocar India. This would make it higher than the outgoing model, which costs between ₹43.67 lakh and ₹53 lakh ex-showroom. The official prices will be revealed by Audi at the launch today.

Depending on the model and price positioning, the SUV will also face competition from models such as the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tayron.

Audi Q3 engine, performance and mileage The India-specific 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine will be the first to power the India-spec Audi Q3. The motor is believed to generate approximately 200-204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, based on the published specification. It comes with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

According to Audi, the 0-100 km/h time is 7.1 seconds and the top speed is 229 km/h. The claimed fuel economy is 12.36 kmpl, based on WLTP testing. Actual mileage will vary depending on traffic, road and driving conditions. These are not expected at launch with a diesel, hybrid or electric powertrain.

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Audi Q3 features and interior

View full Image View full Image The new Audi Q3 is set to launch in India.

The new Q3 gets a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster. The gear selector is now on the steering column, and this has cleared up some room around the centre console.

Other options include a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sonos audio system, powered front seats with memory function, multi-zone climate control and a powered tailgate. The safety equipment comprises nine airbags, as well as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automatic parking, based on published India-specification reports.

Audi Q3 design and dimensions The SUV also has split LED headlamps and slim daytime running lights, an expanded front grille, improved bumpers and coordinated LED tail lamps. An illuminated Audi logo at the rear, silver roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels complete the exterior updates. The new Q3 is 4,531mm long, 1,859mm wide and 1,623mm tall. Its wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,681 mm.