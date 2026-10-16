2026 Audi Q3 India Launch: Expected price, 204hp engine, mileage and features

Audi is set to launch the third-generation Q3 SUV in India on October 16, bringing updated styling, a redesigned cabin and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The luxury SUV will be available in two variants, Nova and Zenith, and will cost ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Audi Q3 will be manufactured locally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, at Škoda Auto Volkswagen India's plant. It will rival the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Mini Countryman in the luxury SUV class. Audi opened bookings in September for a reported amount of ₹1 lakh. The launch also marks the beginning of the brand's planned product expansion in India.

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Audi Q3 expected price in India

The new Audi Q3 is set to launch in India.

The new generation of the Audi Q3 may be available from ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom), according to Autocar India. This would make it higher than the outgoing model, which costs between ₹43.67 lakh and ₹53 lakh ex-showroom. The official prices will be revealed by Audi at the launch today.

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Depending on the model and price positioning, the SUV will also face competition from models such as the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tayron.

Audi Q3 engine, performance and mileage The India-specific 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine will be the first to power the India-spec Audi Q3. The motor is believed to generate approximately 200-204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, based on the published specification. It comes with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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According to Audi, the 0-100 km/h time is 7.1 seconds and the top speed is 229 km/h. The claimed fuel economy is 12.36 kmpl, based on WLTP testing. Actual mileage will vary depending on traffic, road and driving conditions. These are not expected at launch with a diesel, hybrid or electric powertrain.

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Audi Q3 features and interior

The new Audi Q3 is set to launch in India.

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The new Q3 gets a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster. The gear selector is now on the steering column, and this has cleared up some room around the centre console.

Other options include a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sonos audio system, powered front seats with memory function, multi-zone climate control and a powered tailgate. The safety equipment comprises nine airbags, as well as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automatic parking, based on published India-specification reports.

Audi Q3 design and dimensions The SUV also has split LED headlamps and slim daytime running lights, an expanded front grille, improved bumpers and coordinated LED tail lamps. An illuminated Audi logo at the rear, silver roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels complete the exterior updates. The new Q3 is 4,531mm long, 1,859mm wide and 1,623mm tall. Its wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,681 mm.

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With its updated cabin, petrol engine and standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the new Audi Q3 will target buyers seeking a compact luxury SUV. The final price and confirmed India-specifications are likely to be declared on 16 October.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.