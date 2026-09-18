2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and N250 set for major upgrade; new TFT display, WP Apex forks spotted

Bajaj Auto is working on modifications to the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar N250 ahead of their scheduled launch in India this festive season. Test motorcycles have been spotted with a new TFT instrument cluster, revised switchgear and updated suspension components. The modifications indicate that Bajaj is considering equipment and chassis improvements for the 2026 model-year versions.

The NS200 and N250 will continue to run the same engine platforms. A 199.5 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the NS200, while a 249 cc single-cylinder engine powers the N250. The new test bikes have been spotted in India, and the new hardware is expected to roll out closer to the festive season.

New TFT display and revised switchgear According to the spy shots, both motorcycles will get a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster. The unit looks like the same display used with the Pulsar N160 SS and the new-generation Classic Pulsar 150.

The N160 SS's TFT can be connected to a smartphone, with Google Maps mirroring, music controls, third-party notifications and document storage. Whether Bajaj will bundle all feature sets on the NS200 and N250 is not yet known, according to Autocar India.

The test bikes also have new multifunction switchgear, such as a four-way switchgear controller. The NS200 has also received a couple of new brake and clutch levers that appear to be adjustable.

NS200 gets the WP USD fork The main hardware difference on the Pulsar NS200 is the front suspension. The upside-down motorcycle fork features WP branding, unlike the current motorcycle's non-branded USD fork, according to the spy images.

The N250 has also been spotted with USD forks, though it is not known whether the units are the same as those on the WP. The motorcycles, including the KTM 200 Duke, also use the WP Apex USD fork. WP Performance Systems is a part of the KTM Group and provides suspension parts for the KTM and Husqvarna motorbikes.

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Engines likely to continue unchanged It is expected that the updated Pulsars will have the same engine configuration as the current Pulsars. The 199.5 cc liquid-cooled engine on the NS200 is likely to be retained, and the N250's 249 cc single-cylinder may receive a slight performance boost.

There are also expectations that Bajaj could add features such as ride modes, traction control and ride-by-wire. However, these features have not been confirmed for the production versions.