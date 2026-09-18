2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and N250 set for major upgrade; new TFT display, WP Apex forks spotted

Bajaj Auto is working on modifications to the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar N250 ahead of their scheduled launch in India this festive season. Test motorcycles have been spotted with a new TFT instrument cluster, revised switchgear and updated suspension components. The modifications indicate that Bajaj is considering equipment and chassis improvements for the 2026 model-year versions.

The NS200 and N250 will continue to run the same engine platforms. A 199.5 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the NS200, while a 249 cc single-cylinder engine powers the N250. The new test bikes have been spotted in India, and the new hardware is expected to roll out closer to the festive season.

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New TFT display and revised switchgear According to the spy shots, both motorcycles will get a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster. The unit looks like the same display used with the Pulsar N160 SS and the new-generation Classic Pulsar 150.

The N160 SS's TFT can be connected to a smartphone, with Google Maps mirroring, music controls, third-party notifications and document storage. Whether Bajaj will bundle all feature sets on the NS200 and N250 is not yet known, according to Autocar India.

The test bikes also have new multifunction switchgear, such as a four-way switchgear controller. The NS200 has also received a couple of new brake and clutch levers that appear to be adjustable.

NS200 gets the WP USD fork The main hardware difference on the Pulsar NS200 is the front suspension. The upside-down motorcycle fork features WP branding, unlike the current motorcycle's non-branded USD fork, according to the spy images.

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The N250 has also been spotted with USD forks, though it is not known whether the units are the same as those on the WP. The motorcycles, including the KTM 200 Duke, also use the WP Apex USD fork. WP Performance Systems is a part of the KTM Group and provides suspension parts for the KTM and Husqvarna motorbikes.

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Engines likely to continue unchanged It is expected that the updated Pulsars will have the same engine configuration as the current Pulsars. The 199.5 cc liquid-cooled engine on the NS200 is likely to be retained, and the N250's 249 cc single-cylinder may receive a slight performance boost.

There are also expectations that Bajaj could add features such as ride modes, traction control and ride-by-wire. However, these features have not been confirmed for the production versions.

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Bajaj Auto will provide further details of the revamped 2026 Pulsar NS200 and N250 closer to their release. Final specifications and pricing will be announced at that time.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.