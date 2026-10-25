2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets Google Maps, traction control and ride modes: Price announced

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the 2026 Pulsar NS200 for India at a special price of ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle receives a major technology upgrade, including a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, electronic throttle body (ETB), multiple ride modes and traction control. The upgrade will enhance a rider's convenience and performance with the focus of maintaining the NS200's recognisable design.

The refreshed Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is using the same 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine, but this engine is now capable of delivering 25 bhp compared to 24 bhp. The company has also added a bi-directional quickshifter, upgraded front suspension and a radial rear tyre to the vehicle. The changes add some extra features to the streetfighter while retaining the basic design.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: What’s new?

View full Image View full Image Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

The most significant change is that the semi-digital instrument console has been replaced by a 5-inch colour TFT screen. It has the capability to mirror Google Maps wirelessly via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The supported application will also enable riders to enjoy music controls, document storage, and a lap timer.

The motorcycle is now equipped with an electronic throttle body which allows for multiple ride modes and traction control. Bajaj Auto has also launched its Sports Shifter, which is a bi-directional quickshifter that also enables clutchless shifting between gears in up and down gear changes.

Other changes are adjustable clutch and brake levers, a USB Type-C charging port, hazard lights and a panic brake alert system. The latter will flash the hazard lights during hard braking to make it more visible for a driver and other road users.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Engine, suspension and hardware

View full Image View full Image Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

The 2026 Pulsar NS200 keeps the 199.5cc engine and 6-speed gearbox combination it introduced in 1995. The current model now has a power output of 25 bhp, compared with 24 bhp in the previous model.

Bajaj has improved the front suspension by upgrading it from 33 mm to 37 mm upside-down forks. The motorcycle also receives radial tyres on the rear and the perimeter frame, and the preload-adjustable rear monoshock remains as normal.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: New colours and price The new Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has a starting price of ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom price at Delhi). It comes in Ebony Black, Racing Red, Nardo Grey and Pearl Metallic White. While three colours are new, Pearl Metallic White has been carried forward.

In its update, Sarang Kanade, the Chief Business Officer of the Bajaj Auto Two-wheeler Business Unit, said the company is going to make performance more intuitive and flexible as per changing requirements of the riders, without losing its performance bias, NS series.