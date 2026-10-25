2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets Google Maps, traction control and ride modes: Price announced

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the 2026 Pulsar NS200 for India at a special price of ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle receives a major technology upgrade, including a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, electronic throttle body (ETB), multiple ride modes and traction control. The upgrade will enhance a rider's convenience and performance with the focus of maintaining the NS200's recognisable design.

The refreshed Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is using the same 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine, but this engine is now capable of delivering 25 bhp compared to 24 bhp. The company has also added a bi-directional quickshifter, upgraded front suspension and a radial rear tyre to the vehicle. The changes add some extra features to the streetfighter while retaining the basic design.

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2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: What’s new?

Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

The most significant change is that the semi-digital instrument console has been replaced by a 5-inch colour TFT screen. It has the capability to mirror Google Maps wirelessly via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The supported application will also enable riders to enjoy music controls, document storage, and a lap timer.

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The motorcycle is now equipped with an electronic throttle body which allows for multiple ride modes and traction control. Bajaj Auto has also launched its Sports Shifter, which is a bi-directional quickshifter that also enables clutchless shifting between gears in up and down gear changes.

Other changes are adjustable clutch and brake levers, a USB Type-C charging port, hazard lights and a panic brake alert system. The latter will flash the hazard lights during hard braking to make it more visible for a driver and other road users.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Engine, suspension and hardware

Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

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The 2026 Pulsar NS200 keeps the 199.5cc engine and 6-speed gearbox combination it introduced in 1995. The current model now has a power output of 25 bhp, compared with 24 bhp in the previous model.

Bajaj has improved the front suspension by upgrading it from 33 mm to 37 mm upside-down forks. The motorcycle also receives radial tyres on the rear and the perimeter frame, and the preload-adjustable rear monoshock remains as normal.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: New colours and price The new Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has a starting price of ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom price at Delhi). It comes in Ebony Black, Racing Red, Nardo Grey and Pearl Metallic White. While three colours are new, Pearl Metallic White has been carried forward.

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In its update, Sarang Kanade, the Chief Business Officer of the Bajaj Auto Two-wheeler Business Unit, said the company is going to make performance more intuitive and flexible as per changing requirements of the riders, without losing its performance bias, NS series.

Bajaj Auto has yet to officially announce the date when the new Pulsar NS200 will be on the road. Deliveries are expected to begin soon, according to the launch information provided.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.