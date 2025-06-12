2026 Discovery Sport showcased, gets a new variant and two new editions

Land Rover has refreshed the Discovery Sport line-up for 2025, introducing two new variants, Metropolitan and Landmark, alongside design and feature updates across the range. The changes aim to improve the practicality and appeal of the brand’s SUV without straying from its core identity as a family-focused and versatile vehicle. The order books have been opened for the Discovery Sport in the UK at £45,440 (equivalent to ₹52.70 lakh); however, a confirmed India launch date is still awaited.

Additionally, a new Dynamic S trim of the SUV now features revised exterior detailing, new alloy wheel designs, and streamlined option packs. These packs are meant to simplify customisation for buyers, with the model continuing to offer up to seven seats and a configurable interior that supports 24 different layouts. The boot space remains generous, with a capacity of up to 1,794 litres depending on seat configuration.

2026 Discovery Sport: Metropolitan Edition The Metropolitan edition, now the top-spec variant in the Discovery Sport line-up, incorporates a number of cosmetic and feature upgrades. Externally, it is marked by Atlas Silver accents, 20-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels, and subtle design tweaks. Inside, it includes Windsor Leather upholstery, 14-way adjustable heated and cooled seats, and additional tech such as a ClearSight Rear View Mirror and Cabin Air Purification Plus. A Meridian surround sound system is also included.

These additions reflect similar upgrades previously seen in the full-size Discovery Metropolitan edition and aim to provide a more premium experience within the compact SUV space.

2026 Discovery Sport: Landmark Edition The Landmark edition references Land Rover’s heritage with the reintroduction of the mountain range logo, first seen on the original 1989 Discovery. The logo appears on treadplates and as a puddle light projection. Alongside this nod to history, the Landmark trim adds practical features such as a panoramic roof, Click & Go media holders, roof rails and a Surround View Camera to support everyday usability.

2026 Discovery Sport: Updated features All variants now include standard equipment such as a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted paddle shifters, and an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen running the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. This system features shortcuts for common tasks and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly.

The new Dynamic S variant also introduces a sportier look with ‘Gloss Black’ accents on the grille, wheel arches, and lower bumpers.

2026 Discovery Sport: Powertrain options and accessory packs The Discovery Sport continues to offer a mix of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild hybrid petrol and diesel engines. The PHEV variant has a claimed electric-only range of up to 61 km and supports DC fast charging, allowing it to recharge from 0 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under ideal conditions. The mild hybrid system assists with start-stop functionality and aims to improve urban drivability and fuel efficiency.