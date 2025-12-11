2026 Kia Seltos: Exterior and interior changes buyers must know

Kia is ending the year with high enthusiasm, by introducing the new generation Seltos, which is available for booking at ₹25,000, and will be launched on January 2, next year. The new generation 2026 Kia Seltos comes ramping up the appeal of the nomenclature with a wide range of updates on the design and feature front, inside and out.

With the plethora of changes incorporated to the new generation Kia Seltos, the SUV is expected to become more appealing to the consumers. If you are planning to buy the new generation Kia Seltos, when it is launched, here are the key changes introduced to the SUV's exterior and interior.

2026 Kia Seltos: Key changes at exterior The new Kia Seltos comes with a significant visual upgrade compared to the outgoing model. It looks bigger and bolder thanks to the design and dimension changes. Being built on a new K3 platform, the new generation Kia Seltos is now 95 mm longer at 4,460 mm, and the wheelbase has been stretched by 80 mm to 2,690 mm. It sports new vertically oriented dark-chrome radiator grille, new split LED DRLs and a squared-off headlamp cluster. It also gets reworked bumpers, new dark grey skid plates.

Moving to side profile, the flush-fit door handles, fresh 18-inch alloy wheels, green-painted brake calipers, side parking sensors add zing to the SUV. The rear profile gets new design split LED tail lamps separated by the 360-degree camera lens instead of a connected light bar. A hidden rear wiper, sleeker stop lamp, and a larger roof spoiler are there as well.