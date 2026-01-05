2026 Kia Seltos gets 5 value for money features over Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Kia India that started its journey with the Seltos SUV and grabbed a lot eyeballs with exciting products in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last few years, has launched the much awaited 2026 Kia Seltos in the country on January 2. The new generation Kia Seltos comes packing a plethora of features powered by advanced technology. Kia has been known for offering cars packed with advanced technology-aided features and the new 2026 Kia Seltos too follows the same strategy.

The 2026 Kia Seltos competes with some of the toughest rivals in its segment. These include the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, a very popular model, is not scarcely equipped car, but certainly misses a few exciting and value for money features when compared to the new Seltos.

Here is a quick look at the top 5 most value for money features the 2026 Kia Seltos gets over the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

2026 Kia Seltos: Level 2 ADAS One of the most exciting and value for money features the 2026 Kia Seltos gets over the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the Level 2 (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This enhances the safety quotient of the SUV significantly. The ADAS suite onboard the new Seltos is basically a set of various radar and camera-based systems. It has been designed to aid the driver in being more cautious on the road and to prevent any unfortunate mishaps. However, the ADAS is not meant to be a substitute for the driver. Available on the higher-spec HTX (A) and GTX (A) variants of the 2026 Kia Seltos, the Level 2 ADAS suite includes features like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert, etc.

2026 Kia Seltos: Side parking sensors Indian roads are highly congested to maneuver the vehicles. Maneuvering a car like Seltos often becomes tricky on the roads, despite its compact size. Parking it in a tight spot could often result in scratches or minor dents to the side profile. However, thanks to the introduction of the side parking sensors, the driver's tasks are going to be significantly easier. The side parking sensors detect otherwise unnoticeable objects on the sides of the car, and help in maneuvering or parking the vehicle in tight spaces. The 2026 Kia Seltos side parking sensors in the HTX (A) and GTX (A) variants. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with front and rear parking sensors only. Hence, the side parking sensors are value for money features available in the new Seltos, that are not available in Grand Vitara.

2026 Kia Seltos: 10-way adjustable driver seat The 2026 Kia Seltos comes with 10-step power adjustability for the driver seat, offering two more steps tan the first generation Seltos. Besides that, the new Seltos also comes offering lumbar support adjustment to make the driving experience even more comfortable, especially during longer trips. This feature is available only on the GTX variants of the new Seltos. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara on the other hand, gets manual height adjustment for the driver seat.

2026 Kia Seltos: Dual-zone climate control The 2026 Kia Seltos comes with dual-zone climate control, which makes it one of the most affordable cars with this feature. This feature helps the user with personalised and direct cooling for the front passengers. This feature is available in the HTX and higher variants of the 2026 Kia Seltos.

