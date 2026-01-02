2026 Kia Seltos launched in India. Variant-wise prices and features explained

The 2026 Kia Seltos, one of the most awaited car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time, has finally arrived. After being uncovered in the country last month, Kia India has now officially announced the prices for the all-new 2026 Kia Seltos. The second generation Kia Seltos comes available at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Tech-Line, GTX-Line, and X-Line broad trims, the pricing of the new Kia Seltos goes up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the trims.

The second generation iteration of the popular midsize SUV comes with a stronger road presence, owing to a bolder and muscular design. Built on the the automaker's global K3 platform, the new Kia Seltos sports a host of advanced features inside the cabin, which make it an appealing proposition to the consumers who love technology.

2026 Kia Seltos: Tech-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom) Powertrain HTE HTE (O) HTK HTK (O) HTX HTX (A) Smartstream G1.5 6MT ₹ 10.99 lakh ₹ 12.09 lakh ₹ 13.09 lakh ₹ 14.19 lakh ₹ 15.59 lakh ₹ 16.69 lakh Smartstream G1.5 IVT – ₹ 13.39 lakh ₹ 14.39 lakh ₹ 15.49 lakh ₹ 16.89 lakh ₹ 17,99 lakh Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI 6iMT – ₹ 12.89 lakh ₹ 13.89 lakh ₹ 14.99 lakh – – Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT – – – ₹ 16.29 lakh ₹ 17.69 lakh ₹ 18.79 lakh 1.5L CRDI VGT 6MT ₹ 12.59 lakh ₹ 13.69 lakh ₹ 14.69 lakh ₹ 15.79 lakh ₹ 17,19 lakh ₹ 18.29 lakh 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT – ₹ 14.99 lakh ₹ 15.99 lakh ₹ 17.09 lakh ₹ 18.49 lakh ₹ 19.59 lakh 2026 Kia Seltos: GTX-Line & X-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom) Powertrain GTX / X-Line GTX (A) / X-Line (A) Smartstream G1.5 IVT ₹ 18.39 lakh ₹ 19.49 lakh Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT ₹ 19.19 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT ₹ 19.79 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh

2026 Kia Seltos: Which variant fits your bill? The new Kia Seltos comes available in a wide number of variants, under the Tech-Line, GTX-Line, and X-Line broad trims. These are HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A). Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the entire lineup, and what you get for your money in each variant.

HTE & HTE (O): Entry level variants The HTE and HTE (O) variants are the base ones of the 2026 Kia Seltos, and they come targeting the budget conscious consumers, who seek a frill-free bigger car. Interestingly, despite being the base model, the HTE variant is quite well-equipped for an entry-level model. It gets a full safety suite of six airbags, ESC, and all-wheel disc brakes, enhancing the family car's protection quotient. It sports halogen projector headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, a fully digital instrument cluster, Type-C USB charging ports. However, it lacks a touchscreen infotainment system, which is a significant omission considering many modern cars offer this feature even in their base models.

The HTE (O) comes focusing on the convenience and styling, blended with practicality. It gets crucial features like painted roof rails, connected LED tail lamps. Above all, the options for diesel-automatic and petrol-IVT powertrain combinations make it the most affordable automatic SUV in the segment, which is a major draw for budget buyers.

2026 Kia Seltos: Variants and their target buyers Variant Lineup positioning Target buyers HTE & HTE (O) Entry level Budget-conscious buyers seeking frill-free big car HTK & HTK (O) Mid-range Buyers seeking value for money family car HTX & HTX (A) Premium tier Buyers seeking luxury, comfort, and advanced safety GTX-Line & X-Line Flagship variants Performance enthusiasts and buyers who want everything

HTK & HTK (O): Mid level variants The HTK and HTK (O) variants come focusing the consumers seeking a family car with maximum features for their money. These variants can be easily considered the value for money ones of the entire lineup. Over and above all the features available in the lower variants, the HTK gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, it gets push start button, and electric folding ORVMs. The HTK rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, adding more premium stance than the HTE.

For the buyers seeking a bit more, the HTK (O) variant gets highly desirable dual pane panoramic sunroof, while other key features include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, automatic climate control, and ambient mood lighting. For a majority of new generation Indian buyers, the HTK (O) strikes the perfect balance, offering some most desirable features of the top-end models without the premium price tag of the GT-Line.

HTX & HTX (A): Premium variants The HTX and HTX (A) variants come as the premium ones and target the buyer seeking luxury, comfort and advanced safety features. The HTX variant comes with enhanced focus to the cabin ambience. It gets premium Brown and Grey leatherette upholstery, soft-touch dashboard materials, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats.

The HTX (A) variant is defined by the ‘A’ suffix, which stands for ADAS. This variant introduces the Level 2 ADAS suite to the new Seltos with 17 autonomous features enhancing safety quotient of the SUV. These features include a 360-degree camera system, and the blind view monitor among others. This one is perfectly suits for buyers who prioritise safety and technology but don’t need the sportier engine of the GT-Line.

GTX & X-Line: Flagship variants The GTX-Line and X-Line variants of the 2026 Kia Seltos are meant for the consumers who are performance enthusiasts and seek everything from a car. The GTX-Line and X-Line variants come exclusively with the high-performance turbocharged petrol and diesel automatic powertrains. These variant sport a distinct visual identity with 18-inch alloy wheels, sporty body kits, and unique interior themes. The GTX gets an all-Black theme , while X-Line sports a Sage Green theme. They also get the full Level 2 ADAS suite, 10-way power driver’s seat, the Heads-Up Display (HUD), and the electronic parking brake.