2026 ⁠Kia Seltos to debut tomorrow: Top 4 facts to know

The 2026 Kia Seltos is all set for its grand debut on December 10. Ahead of that, the South Korean auto giant has teased the SUV multiple times, giving us a clue about the key changes made to the exterior. What it seems from the teaser images, the new Kia Seltos will be more aggressive and bold-looking compared to the existing model, in line with the automaker's contemporary design philosophy. Not only the exterior, but the interior of the Kia Seltos will also come equally updated.

Kia Seltos has remained the bestselling SUV from the brand. It was the first-ever car from the OEM in the Indian passenger vehicle market, launched in 2019. Since then, the Seltos has been a major model in the Indian SUV segment and helped the brand to grab a sizeable chunk of the market. Now, with the updated iteration, Kia is aiming to grab a bigger chunk of the market pie.

Before the debut of the 2026 Kia Seltos, here are all the key details about the SUV, we have learnt so far.

2026 Kia Seltos: Major design makeover The 2026 Kia Seltos will come with an aggressive design language, which is in sync with the auto company's latest design philosophy. The 2026 Kia Seltos comes with a twin-piece LED DRL setup on either side, revised inserts for fog light surrounds, front parking sensors, a reworked bonnet, revamped front bumper, redesigned LED tail lights with triangular inserts at top and bottom, a twin-piece LED light bar on the redesigned tailgate, glossy black inserts all around, dynamic turn indicators, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna, integrated spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, and a new paint option, among others. The most prominent change that grabs attention is the radiator grille, which looks bolder than before. It looks to have been influenced by the Kia Telluride.

2026 Kia Seltos: X-Line variant confirmed The teaser images have revealed that there will be a Matte Black colour, which is generally reserved for the X-Line variant of the Kia Seltos. This indicates that the 2026 Kia Seltos will come with the X-Line trim option available right from the launch of the model.

2026 Kia Seltos: A revamped cabin The interior of the new SUV's revamped design has been revealed through spushots, which suggests that the 2026 Kia Seltos' GT Line trim will come with a dual-tone theme. Also, there will be a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls, dual curved panoramic screens encompassing the touchscreen infotainment system and the driver's display, slightly upgraded storage pockets, and a metal finish on pedals. The interior will also use textured materials, new HVAC controls, and contrast-coloured stitches, adding more sportiness to the SUV.