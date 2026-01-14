Subscribe

2026 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise pricelist, booking and delivery details explained

If you are planning to buy the new 2026 Kia Seltos, here is a quick look at the variant-wise prices, test drives, booking and delivery details.

Mainak Das
Updated14 Jan 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Kia has been known for offering a wide range of feature-packed cars, and the same strategy applies to the new 2026 Kia Seltos as well, which comes loaded with advanced technology-aided features that leave behind the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara when compared.
The second generation Kia Seltos set the tone of the Indian passenger vehicle market after being launched at the beginning of 2026. The all-new 2026 Kia Seltos comes with a significantly updated design, while a plethora of new features have been added to the SUV. The second generation 2026 Kia Seltos comes available at a starting price of 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three broad trim choices: Tech-Line, GTX-Line, and X-Line broad trims. The pricing of the new 2026 Kia Seltos goes up to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the trims.

2026 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise price

2026 Kia Seltos: Tech-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom)
PowertrainHTEHTE (O)HTKHTK (O)HTXHTX (A)
Smartstream G1.5 6MT 10.99 lakh 12.09 lakh 13.09 lakh 14.19 lakh 15.59 lakh 16.69 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 IVT 13.39 lakh 14.39 lakh 15.49 lakh 16.89 lakh 17,99 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI 6iMT 12.89 lakh 13.89 lakh 14.99 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT 16.29 lakh 17.69 lakh 18.79 lakh
1.5L CRDI VGT 6MT 12.59 lakh 13.69 lakh 14.69 lakh 15.79 lakh 17,19 lakh 18.29 lakh
1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT 14.99 lakh 15.99 lakh 17.09 lakh 18.49 lakh 19.59 lakh

The Tech-Line trim models come available in six sub-trim options: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, and HTX (A). These come priced between 10.99 lakh and 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain options.

2026 Kia Seltos: GTX-Line & X-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom)
PowertrainGTX / X-LineGTX (A) / X-Line (A)
Smartstream G1.5 IVT 18.39 lakh 19.49 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT 19.19 lakh 19.99 lakh
1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT 19.79 lakh 19.99 lakh

The GTX-Line and X-Line trims come priced between 18.39 lakh and 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain options selected.

2026 Kia Seltos: Test drives & booking

The 2026 Kia Seltos is already available for test drives across India. Interested consumers can visit their nearest Kia dealerships and avail a test drive of the refreshed iteration of the SUV. Also, booking for the upmarket SUV has been opened for quite some time. Interested consumers can book the SUV at the authorised Kia dealerships or via the South Korean carmaker's online channel.

2026 Kia Seltos: Delivery & waiting period

The newly launched 2026 Kia Seltos' deliveries have already commenced across India in the mid-January. Waiting period of the SUV varies depending on multiple factors. The variants being picked, colours, powertrain options and regions define the waiting period of the SUV. Expect two-three months for the popular top variant of the SUV, which are GTX+ and X-Line. Also, popular colours like Pewter Olive or Black are likely to command longer waiting period owing to the high demand, while entry-level models might command shorter waiting period.

