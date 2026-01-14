2026 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise pricelist, booking and delivery details explained

The second generation Kia Seltos set the tone of the Indian passenger vehicle market after being launched at the beginning of 2026. The all-new 2026 Kia Seltos comes with a significantly updated design, while a plethora of new features have been added to the SUV. The second generation 2026 Kia Seltos comes available at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three broad trim choices: Tech-Line, GTX-Line, and X-Line broad trims. The pricing of the new 2026 Kia Seltos goes up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the trims.

If you are planning to buy the new 2026 Kia Seltos, here is a quick look at the variant-wise prices, test drives, booking and delivery details.

2026 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise price

2026 Kia Seltos: Tech-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom) Powertrain HTE HTE (O) HTK HTK (O) HTX HTX (A) Smartstream G1.5 6MT ₹ 10.99 lakh ₹ 12.09 lakh ₹ 13.09 lakh ₹ 14.19 lakh ₹ 15.59 lakh ₹ 16.69 lakh Smartstream G1.5 IVT – ₹ 13.39 lakh ₹ 14.39 lakh ₹ 15.49 lakh ₹ 16.89 lakh ₹ 17,99 lakh Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI 6iMT – ₹ 12.89 lakh ₹ 13.89 lakh ₹ 14.99 lakh – – Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT – – – ₹ 16.29 lakh ₹ 17.69 lakh ₹ 18.79 lakh 1.5L CRDI VGT 6MT ₹ 12.59 lakh ₹ 13.69 lakh ₹ 14.69 lakh ₹ 15.79 lakh ₹ 17,19 lakh ₹ 18.29 lakh 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT – ₹ 14.99 lakh ₹ 15.99 lakh ₹ 17.09 lakh ₹ 18.49 lakh ₹ 19.59 lakh

The Tech-Line trim models come available in six sub-trim options: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, and HTX (A). These come priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹19.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain options.

2026 Kia Seltos: GTX-Line & X-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom) Powertrain GTX / X-Line GTX (A) / X-Line (A) Smartstream G1.5 IVT ₹ 18.39 lakh ₹ 19.49 lakh Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT ₹ 19.19 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT ₹ 19.79 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh

The GTX-Line and X-Line trims come priced between ₹18.39 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain options selected.

2026 Kia Seltos: Test drives & booking The 2026 Kia Seltos is already available for test drives across India. Interested consumers can visit their nearest Kia dealerships and avail a test drive of the refreshed iteration of the SUV. Also, booking for the upmarket SUV has been opened for quite some time. Interested consumers can book the SUV at the authorised Kia dealerships or via the South Korean carmaker's online channel.

2026 Kia Seltos: Delivery & waiting period The newly launched 2026 Kia Seltos' deliveries have already commenced across India in the mid-January. Waiting period of the SUV varies depending on multiple factors. The variants being picked, colours, powertrain options and regions define the waiting period of the SUV. Expect two-three months for the popular top variant of the SUV, which are GTX+ and X-Line. Also, popular colours like Pewter Olive or Black are likely to command longer waiting period owing to the high demand, while entry-level models might command shorter waiting period.