2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV offers what features in top trims?

The Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta both are midsize SUVs from related South Korean auto marques, and both of them are heavily popular and compete in same segment of Indian market. The 2026 Kia Seltos, which is ready for launch early in January 2026, will enhance the competition.

Mainak Das
Updated12 Dec 2025, 10:31 AM IST
The Kia Seltos has been in business in India for more than six years. Since its launch in India as the first car of the brand in the country, the Seltos has become one of the bestselling midsize SUVs here, despite tough competition. The leading revenue churner for the South Korean automaker competes with some of the toughest rivals in this category, including Hyundai Creta, which is another bestseller and comes from Kia's sibling brand. Interestingly, for many consumers, seeking a premium offering in this segment, but skipping past the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos has remained a viable alternative. Now, with the introduction of the second generation Kia Seltos, the competition is expected to be intensified.

Just like the outgoing Kia Seltos, the new generation model too shares most of its powertrain configurations with the Creta. However, the significant amount of design makeover as well as the plethora of features added to the second generation Seltos, have ramped up its appeal. Kia has already opened booking for the new Seltos, as well as revealed the feature and other details of the SUV, except only the price reveal is scheduled for January 2.

Before the new-gen SUV is launched, here is a quick and comprehensive review of the top-end trims of 2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) and Hyundai Creta King, to check what these models offer to the consumers in terms of features.

2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Exterior

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A)Hyundai Creta King
HeadlightsMulti-beam LEDMulti-beam LED
LED DRLsYesYes
Fog lightsYes (front and rear)No
Tail-lightsLEDLED
Puddle lampsNoYes
Sequential indicatorsNoYes
Automatic headlightsYesYes
Automatic wipersYesYes
Electrically adjustable ORVMsYes (With auto-fold)Yes (With auto-fold)
Wheels18-inch alloys18-inch alloys
Flush door handlesYesNo
Roof railsYesYes
Rear spoilerYesYes
Remote engine startYesYes

Both these trims of the two SUVs come with a host of similarities in terms of features at the exterior. However, there are differences as well. The Seltos gets front and rear fog lamps, which is not there in the Creta. The new Seltos misses out on puddle lamps and sequential indicators, which are available in the Creta King Edition. Also, the second generation Seltos sports flush-fitting door handles, while Creta gets conventional door handles.

2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Interior

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A)Hyundai Creta King
Digital instrument cluster12.3-inch10.25-inch
Touchscreen infotainment12.3-inch10.25-inch
HVAC screen5.0-inchNA
Seat upholsteryDual-tone leatheretteDual-tone leatherette
Ambient lighting64-colour LED lightingYes
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoYesYes
Automatic climate controlDual zone with rear ventsDual zone with rear vents
SunroofDual-pane panoramicDual-pane panoramic
Driver’s seat adjustmentPowered with lumbar adjustPowered
Driver’s seat memory functionYesYes
Ventilated front seatsYesYes
Split-folding rear seatsYes (60:40)Yes (60:40)
Rear armrestYes (with cup holders)Yes (with cup holders)
Rear sunshadesYesYes
Wireless chargerYesYes (front and rear)
Audio system8-speaker Bose audio system8-speaker Bose audio system
Push-button startYesYes
Tilt and telescopic steeringYesYes
Connected car techKia ConnectHyundai BlueLink
OTA software updatesYesYes
USB Type-C ports4 ports3 ports

Inside the cabin, the top-end trim of new Seltos gets bigger screens for instrument cluster and centre infotainment system. Also, it gets powered lumbar adjustment for driver seat, which the Creta misses. Also, new Seltos has a 5.0-inch display unit for HVAC system, which is not available in Creta. The new Seltos gets four Type-C charging ports, in comparison to Creta's three ports. On the other hand, the Creta gets dual wireless chargers, each for front and rear, while the new Seltos gets one.

