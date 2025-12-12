2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV offers what features in top trims?

The Kia Seltos has been in business in India for more than six years. Since its launch in India as the first car of the brand in the country, the Seltos has become one of the bestselling midsize SUVs here, despite tough competition. The leading revenue churner for the South Korean automaker competes with some of the toughest rivals in this category, including Hyundai Creta, which is another bestseller and comes from Kia's sibling brand. Interestingly, for many consumers, seeking a premium offering in this segment, but skipping past the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos has remained a viable alternative. Now, with the introduction of the second generation Kia Seltos, the competition is expected to be intensified.
₹ 10.79 - 19.81 Lakhs
₹ 10.73 - 20.2 Lakhs
₹ 16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Just like the outgoing Kia Seltos, the new generation model too shares most of its powertrain configurations with the Creta. However, the significant amount of design makeover as well as the plethora of features added to the second generation Seltos, have ramped up its appeal. Kia has already opened booking for the new Seltos, as well as revealed the feature and other details of the SUV, except only the price reveal is scheduled for January 2.
Before the new-gen SUV is launched, here is a quick and comprehensive review of the top-end trims of 2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) and Hyundai Creta King, to check what these models offer to the consumers in terms of features.
|2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A)
|Hyundai Creta King
|Headlights
|Multi-beam LED
|Multi-beam LED
|LED DRLs
|Yes
|Yes
|Fog lights
|Yes (front and rear)
|No
|Tail-lights
|LED
|LED
|Puddle lamps
|No
|Yes
|Sequential indicators
|No
|Yes
|Automatic headlights
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic wipers
|Yes
|Yes
|Electrically adjustable ORVMs
|Yes (With auto-fold)
|Yes (With auto-fold)
|Wheels
|18-inch alloys
|18-inch alloys
|Flush door handles
|Yes
|No
|Roof rails
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear spoiler
|Yes
|Yes
|Remote engine start
|Yes
|Yes
Both these trims of the two SUVs come with a host of similarities in terms of features at the exterior. However, there are differences as well. The Seltos gets front and rear fog lamps, which is not there in the Creta. The new Seltos misses out on puddle lamps and sequential indicators, which are available in the Creta King Edition. Also, the second generation Seltos sports flush-fitting door handles, while Creta gets conventional door handles.
|2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A)
|Hyundai Creta King
|Digital instrument cluster
|12.3-inch
|10.25-inch
|Touchscreen infotainment
|12.3-inch
|10.25-inch
|HVAC screen
|5.0-inch
|NA
|Seat upholstery
|Dual-tone leatherette
|Dual-tone leatherette
|Ambient lighting
|64-colour LED lighting
|Yes
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic climate control
|Dual zone with rear vents
|Dual zone with rear vents
|Sunroof
|Dual-pane panoramic
|Dual-pane panoramic
|Driver’s seat adjustment
|Powered with lumbar adjust
|Powered
|Driver’s seat memory function
|Yes
|Yes
|Ventilated front seats
|Yes
|Yes
|Split-folding rear seats
|Yes (60:40)
|Yes (60:40)
|Rear armrest
|Yes (with cup holders)
|Yes (with cup holders)
|Rear sunshades
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charger
|Yes
|Yes (front and rear)
|Audio system
|8-speaker Bose audio system
|8-speaker Bose audio system
|Push-button start
|Yes
|Yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering
|Yes
|Yes
|Connected car tech
|Kia Connect
|Hyundai BlueLink
|OTA software updates
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type-C ports
|4 ports
|3 ports
Inside the cabin, the top-end trim of new Seltos gets bigger screens for instrument cluster and centre infotainment system. Also, it gets powered lumbar adjustment for driver seat, which the Creta misses. Also, new Seltos has a 5.0-inch display unit for HVAC system, which is not available in Creta. The new Seltos gets four Type-C charging ports, in comparison to Creta's three ports. On the other hand, the Creta gets dual wireless chargers, each for front and rear, while the new Seltos gets one.