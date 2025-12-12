2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV offers what features in top trims?

The Kia Seltos has been in business in India for more than six years. Since its launch in India as the first car of the brand in the country, the Seltos has become one of the bestselling midsize SUVs here, despite tough competition. The leading revenue churner for the South Korean automaker competes with some of the toughest rivals in this category, including Hyundai Creta, which is another bestseller and comes from Kia's sibling brand. Interestingly, for many consumers, seeking a premium offering in this segment, but skipping past the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos has remained a viable alternative. Now, with the introduction of the second generation Kia Seltos, the competition is expected to be intensified.

Just like the outgoing Kia Seltos, the new generation model too shares most of its powertrain configurations with the Creta. However, the significant amount of design makeover as well as the plethora of features added to the second generation Seltos, have ramped up its appeal. Kia has already opened booking for the new Seltos, as well as revealed the feature and other details of the SUV, except only the price reveal is scheduled for January 2.

Before the new-gen SUV is launched, here is a quick and comprehensive review of the top-end trims of 2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) and Hyundai Creta King, to check what these models offer to the consumers in terms of features.

2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Exterior

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) Hyundai Creta King Headlights Multi-beam LED Multi-beam LED LED DRLs Yes Yes Fog lights Yes (front and rear) No Tail-lights LED LED Puddle lamps No Yes Sequential indicators No Yes Automatic headlights Yes Yes Automatic wipers Yes Yes Electrically adjustable ORVMs Yes (With auto-fold) Yes (With auto-fold) Wheels 18-inch alloys 18-inch alloys Flush door handles Yes No Roof rails Yes Yes Rear spoiler Yes Yes Remote engine start Yes Yes

Both these trims of the two SUVs come with a host of similarities in terms of features at the exterior. However, there are differences as well. The Seltos gets front and rear fog lamps, which is not there in the Creta. The new Seltos misses out on puddle lamps and sequential indicators, which are available in the Creta King Edition. Also, the second generation Seltos sports flush-fitting door handles, while Creta gets conventional door handles.

2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Interior

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) Hyundai Creta King Digital instrument cluster 12.3-inch 10.25-inch Touchscreen infotainment 12.3-inch 10.25-inch HVAC screen 5.0-inch NA Seat upholstery Dual-tone leatherette Dual-tone leatherette Ambient lighting 64-colour LED lighting Yes Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes Yes Automatic climate control Dual zone with rear vents Dual zone with rear vents Sunroof Dual-pane panoramic Dual-pane panoramic Driver’s seat adjustment Powered with lumbar adjust Powered Driver’s seat memory function Yes Yes Ventilated front seats Yes Yes Split-folding rear seats Yes (60:40) Yes (60:40) Rear armrest Yes (with cup holders) Yes (with cup holders) Rear sunshades Yes Yes Wireless charger Yes Yes (front and rear) Audio system 8-speaker Bose audio system 8-speaker Bose audio system Push-button start Yes Yes Tilt and telescopic steering Yes Yes Connected car tech Kia Connect Hyundai BlueLink OTA software updates Yes Yes USB Type-C ports 4 ports 3 ports

Inside the cabin, the top-end trim of new Seltos gets bigger screens for instrument cluster and centre infotainment system. Also, it gets powered lumbar adjustment for driver seat, which the Creta misses. Also, new Seltos has a 5.0-inch display unit for HVAC system, which is not available in Creta. The new Seltos gets four Type-C charging ports, in comparison to Creta's three ports. On the other hand, the Creta gets dual wireless chargers, each for front and rear, while the new Seltos gets one.