2026 Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Dimension and specs comparison

Kia India has taken the wrap off the new generation iteration of Kia Seltos. The second generation iteration of the popular SUV is expected to boost the appeal of this model further. With the new Seltos unveiled and booking commenced at a token amount of ₹25,000, Kia will announce its pricing on January 2, 2026. With a significant amount of changes at exterior and inside the cabin, the 2026 Kia Seltos aims to strengthen its position further in the highly competitive Indian SUV segment, where it will compete with already established models, as well as a newcomer - Tata Sierra.

The Tata Sierra has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs, after making its debut, as one of the key launches in the country in 2025. With this, Tata Motors brought back one of the most hyped nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The new generation Tata Sierra comes as a modernised and advanced tech-enabled iteration of the original model that was in business in India during the last decade of last century.

While the Tata Sierra's pricing has been already announced, new generation Kia Seltos' pricing is yet to be announced. However, the dimension and powertrain specifications of the latter are already available. If you are planning to buy a SUV soon, and exploring these two models, here is a quick comparison of the dimension and powertrain specifications of the new generation 2026 Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra.

2026 Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Dimensions

2026 Kia Seltos Difference Tata Sierra Length 4,460 mm 120 mm 4,340 mm Width 1,830 mm 11 mm 1,841 mm Height 1,635 mm 80 mm 1,715 mm Wheelbase 2,690 mm 40 mm 2,730 mm Ground clearance 190 mm 15 mm 205 mm Boot space 447 litre 175 litre 622 litre Wheel size 16-18 inch 17-19 inch

The 2026 Kia Seltos comes 120 mm longer than the Tata Sierra, while the latter is wider by 11 mm and taller by 80 mm. Also, the Sierra has a 40 mm longer wheelbase. This indicates the Sierra offers better shoulder room and leg space for the occupants, despite having a shorter length compared to the new Seltos. On the other hand, the Sierra also comes with 15 mm of extra ground clearance, which gives it an edge while tackling the rough patches on roads. When it comes to the boot storage, Sierra offers a mammoth 622-litre capacity space, which is 175 litre extra than the new Seltos.

2026 Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Powertrain

2026 Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Engine 1.5-litre NA Smartstream petrol

1.5-litre T-GDi Smartstream petrol

1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel 1.5-litre NA Revotron petrol

1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion petrol

1.5-litre Kryojet diesel Transmission 6 MT / IVT

6 iMT / 7 DCT

6 MT/ 6 AT 6 MT / 7 DCT

6 TC AT

6 MT / 6 TC AT Power 113 bhp

158 bhp

114 bhp 104 bhp

158 bhp

116 bhp Torque 144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm 145 Nm

255 Nm

260 - 280 Nm

The 2026 Kia Seltos continues to be powered with the same range of engine choices that are available in the outgoing version of the SUV. The 2026 Kia Seltos gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit on offer. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox, an iVT, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, a six-speed automatic unit. The naturally aspirated petrol engine churns 113 bhp power and 144 Nm torque, while the turbocharged petrol engine generates 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque. The diesel motor generates 114 bhp power and 250 Nm torque.