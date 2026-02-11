2026 KTM 200 Duke in wishlist? Key changes buyers must note

KTM 200 Duke is one of the highly popular naked streetfighters in the Indian two-wheeler market. The aggressive pricing achieved through local manufacturing, sporty performance, and global-standard equipment make it an appealing proposition for consumers. KTM India has now launched the MY2026 iteration of the 200 Duke.

Priced at ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the new 2026 KTM 200 Duke comes carrying a host of upgrades and a new colour option as well. If you are planning to buy the KTM 200 Duke, here is a quick and comprehensive view of the list of changes incorporated into the latest iteration of the popular naked streetfighter. Also, check what has not been changed at all.

2026 KTM 200 Duke: Pricier by ₹ 3,000 The new 2026 KTM 200 Duke is priced at ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), which means the buyers have to pay ₹3,000 more compared to the outgoing iteration of the 200 Duke. The bike has already started reaching dealerships.

Advertisement

2026 KTM 200 Duke: Powertrain remains unchanged The 2026 KTM 200 Duke continues to be powered by the same engine as the pre-updated version of the motorcycle. Powering this bike is the 199 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Specifications of the engine remains same as well. This engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and churns out 25 bhp peak power and 19.3 Nm of maximum torque.

2026 KTM 200 Duke: Same design with minor tweaks, new colour and graphics The 2026 KTM 200 Duke continues with the overall silhouette. However, there are some minor changes. It gets new rear foot pegs, redesigned pillion grab rails, and a new Type-C USB charging port. The latest iteration of the bike has received a new Atlantic Blue colour option. The fuel tank and headlamp cowl feature an Orange base shade with Blue highlights, while the front fender and rear subframe panels come finished in Blue. Besides that, the bike also comes with updated graphics, similar to those seen on the KTM 250 Duke.

Advertisement