2026 KTM 390 Duke unveiled globally. Key facts buyers must know

KTM has officially uncovered the MY2026 iteration of the KTM 390 Duke in the international market. The popular naked streetfighter, in its new guise has received a few cosmetic updates, but mechanically remains unchanged. With the 2026 KTM 390 Duke already introduced in the global market, and India being a major market for the brand, the company is expected to launch it here soon. However, KTM is yet to reveal any timeframe of the launch of this updated 390 Duke in India.

Before the motorcycle is launched in India, here is a quick look at the key facts of the 2026 KTM 390 Duke.

2026 KTM 390 Duke: Cosmetic updates The 2026 KTM 390 Duke remains same in terms of design. The silhouette of the sharp looking sports bike remains unchanged. However, it as received a fresh Atlantic Blue colour option, which is available alongside the existing Gun Metal Grey paint scheme. This new shade brings a more mature and premium visual appeal to the motorcycle. The fuel tank and its extensions come wearing a matte blue finish. This has replaced the grey finish on the fuel tank visible in the MY2025 model. Other changes include a black front fender, black paint on alloy wheels. This marks a major change from the brand's signature orange finish.

2026 KTM 390 Duke: Feature list unchanged The feature list of the 2026 KTM 390 Duke remains unchanged as well. The bike gets a TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ride modes, cornering ABS, launch control, supermoto ABS, and an all-LED lighting package.

