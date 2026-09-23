2026 Mahindra Thar OG: From new platform to more powerful engines, what has changed?

Mahindra has given the Thar a substantially different mechanical package with the 2026 Thar OG, even though its overall design remains recognisable. Launched in India yesterday, the updated three-door SUV continues to sit below the Thar Roxx. Changes include the platform, suspension, steering, engines and safety equipment.

The Thar OG is priced at ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom), as is the previous model. The variant changes are also designed to enhance the range, with a new ZXT variant that will take the price tag to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is how the new SUV differs from the previous Thar in areas that matter beyond its styling.

Bigger change under the body One of the biggest changes is not immediately visible. The Thar OG has the Mahindra M_Glyde 4G platform, which was introduced in the Thar Roxx. Mahindra claims the design is stiffer than the previous platform.

The dimensions have changed as well. The new Thar measures 3,995 mm in length and 1,870 mm in width, compared with 3,985 mm and 1,820 mm, respectively, for the outgoing model. The ground clearance has increased from 226 mm to 232 mm, and the wheelbase remains at 2,450 mm.

Suspension and steering get major changes According to Mahindra's press release, the back suspension has been redesigned with a Penta-link and Watts Link. The Thar OG also gets frequency-dependent damping, which Mahindra calls DAVINCI dampers.

The other major modification is the switch from hydraulic power steering to electric steering. Older models of the Thar were hydraulically assisted. The new configuration is designed to minimise steering effort when manoeuvring at low speeds.

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More control when driving off-road Mahindra has also tweaked the Thar's traction control system. A mechanical locking differential has been removed and replaced with an electronically aided system.

The SUV now has three terrain modes – Snow, Sand and Mud – along with Zip and Zoom drive modes. These additions provide dedicated settings for various surfaces and driving conditions.

Petrol and diesel engines make more power The engine selection is the same, with some engines receiving power increases. The 2.2-litre diesel has also got a 152-hp content boost to 330 Nm, whereas the previous variant had 134 hp and 300 Nm. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol now offers 162hp and 330Nm of torque, versus 152hp and 300Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel remains unchanged in terms of its output.

Safety and cabin equipment move up On the higher-spec versions, Mahindra has introduced a six-airbag system consisting of head, pelvis, thorax, and shoulder airbags. Higher variants also get all-wheel disc brakes and front parking sensors. Features are not common to all models.

The Thar OG's interior features leatherette upholstery, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, wireless charging, push-button start and cornering functionality for the headlamps.

The exterior gets new LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps and LED tail lamps. The bumpers have also been redesigned, while the top variants get larger 19-inch wheels.