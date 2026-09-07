2026 Maruti Baleno mileage revealed: Up to 24.77 kmpl despite less power

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the claimed fuel-efficiency figures for the facelifted Baleno, which gets a new three-cylinder petrol engine for 2026. The hatchback is powered by the 1.2-litre Z12E engine, which is also used in models such as the Swift and Dzire. The earlier 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12N engine has been replaced.

Despite the change in engine configuration and higher kerb weight, the new Baleno delivers better claimed fuel efficiency in both petrol and CNG variants. The petrol-manual version returns 23.80 kmpl, while the AMT version is claimed to deliver 24.77 kmpl.

2026 Maruti Baleno fuel efficiency The new Baleno petrol-MT offers a fuel economy of 23.80 kmpl, up from 22.35 kmpl for the previous model. That is an improvement of 1.45 kmpl. The AMT version increased from 22.94 kmpl to 24.77 kmpl; it is now 1.83 kmpl higher.

The model CNG shows the biggest improvement. It is claimed to be 3km/kg more efficient than the previous design, which was 30.61km/kg.

Version New Baleno Old Baleno Improvement Petrol MT 23.80kmpl 22.35kmpl 1.45kmpl Petrol AMT 24.77kmpl 22.94kmpl 1.83kmpl CNG MT 33.61km/kg 30.61km/kg 3km/kg

The new Z12E engine produces less power The Z12E is a three-cylinder petrol engine with a 1.2-litre capacity, equipped with Dual VVT and idle start-stop technology. It produces 83 hp and 112 Nm in petrol guise. The CNG version produces 70 hp and 102 Nm.

For comparison, the outgoing four-cylinder K12N produced 90hp and 113 N·m in petrol form, while its CNG version produced 77.5hp and 98.5 N·m. Both engines are available with a five-speed manual, while the petrol version also gets a five-speed AMT.

The new Baleno is also heavier. The petrol-MT version also has a higher weight of up to 985 kg, compared with 955 kg. The petrol-AMT version comes with a weight of up to 990 kg, whereas the CNG type weighs up to 1,055 kg.

Baleno gets Level 2 ADAS The facelift also includes a number of features and style enhancements. They feature a new front end, chrome fender garnish, new grille and bumper, and a new Enigmatic Teal colour.

The largest technology upgrade is Level 2 ADAS. A combination of radar- and camera-based technology with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and prevention, and advanced emergency braking.