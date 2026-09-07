2026 Maruti Baleno mileage revealed: Up to 24.77 kmpl despite less power

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the claimed fuel-efficiency figures for the facelifted Baleno, which gets a new three-cylinder petrol engine for 2026. The hatchback is powered by the 1.2-litre Z12E engine, which is also used in models such as the Swift and Dzire. The earlier 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12N engine has been replaced.
₹ 6.1 Lakhs
₹ 4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
₹ 5.6 - 8.04 Lakhs
₹ 7.24 Lakhs
₹ 4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
₹ 4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
Despite the change in engine configuration and higher kerb weight, the new Baleno delivers better claimed fuel efficiency in both petrol and CNG variants. The petrol-manual version returns 23.80 kmpl, while the AMT version is claimed to deliver 24.77 kmpl.
The new Baleno petrol-MT offers a fuel economy of 23.80 kmpl, up from 22.35 kmpl for the previous model. That is an improvement of 1.45 kmpl. The AMT version increased from 22.94 kmpl to 24.77 kmpl; it is now 1.83 kmpl higher.
The model CNG shows the biggest improvement. It is claimed to be 3km/kg more efficient than the previous design, which was 30.61km/kg.
|Version
|New Baleno
|Old Baleno
|Improvement
|Petrol MT
|23.80kmpl
|22.35kmpl
|1.45kmpl
|Petrol AMT
|24.77kmpl
|22.94kmpl
|1.83kmpl
|CNG MT
|33.61km/kg
|30.61km/kg
|3km/kg
The Z12E is a three-cylinder petrol engine with a 1.2-litre capacity, equipped with Dual VVT and idle start-stop technology. It produces 83 hp and 112 Nm in petrol guise. The CNG version produces 70 hp and 102 Nm.
For comparison, the outgoing four-cylinder K12N produced 90hp and 113 N·m in petrol form, while its CNG version produced 77.5hp and 98.5 N·m. Both engines are available with a five-speed manual, while the petrol version also gets a five-speed AMT.
The new Baleno is also heavier. The petrol-MT version also has a higher weight of up to 985 kg, compared with 955 kg. The petrol-AMT version comes with a weight of up to 990 kg, whereas the CNG type weighs up to 1,055 kg.
The facelift also includes a number of features and style enhancements. They feature a new front end, chrome fender garnish, new grille and bumper, and a new Enigmatic Teal colour.
The largest technology upgrade is Level 2 ADAS. A combination of radar- and camera-based technology with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and prevention, and advanced emergency braking.
Other features include a ventilated front seat with leatherette upholstery, a Clarion premium sound system and a cooled wireless smartphone charger. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included in the existing 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+. The 2026 Maruti Baleno has an estimated ex-showroom price of ₹6.10 lakh, which will vary by variant and be announced by the automaker.