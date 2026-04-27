2026 Maruti Brezza facelift leaked: 10.25-inch display, upgraded engine, expected price and launch timeline

Maruti Suzuki’s updated Brezza has been rumoured to be arriving in the Indian market soon. Ahead of the official unveiling of the popular SUV, the car has been spotted once again on Indian roads in a camouflaged test mule. The latest leak has also given us a good idea of what upgrades to expect from the car, including a larger infotainment system, revised styling elements, and a new transmission setup as part of the upcoming update.

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What upgrades to expect from Maruti Suzuki Brezza: The biggest upgrade that the 2026 Brezza facelift could bring is the addition of a modern Android-powered infotainment system, ditching the 9-inch screen on the current Brezza.

Here’s everything we expect from the Brezza facelift cabin:

10.25-inch display: The spy shots indicate that the Brezza facelift could feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Refreshed dashboard: The 2026 facelift is expected to bring a refreshed dashboard, an improved instrument console, and other premium features like a powered driver’s seat and ventilated front seats.

360-degree camera: The leaked spy images also point to the presence of a 360-degree camera, which rumours suggest could be reserved only for higher-end variants.

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Exterior changes If the leaked spy images are something to go by, Maruti Suzuki could be playing safe on the design by bringing in cosmetic changes rather than a complete design overhaul.

The front fascia is expected to feature a revised grille, a tweaked lower bumper, and updated fog lamp housings.

The SUV is also likely to get a new set of alloy wheels, while the rear of the car could see minor changes along with the possible addition of connected LED tail-lamps.

Performance upgrades: While facelifts do not usually come with big performance upgrades, the 2026 Brezza is expected to be a bit of an exception to this trend. The facelift is said to be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine as the current Brezza, but it could introduce a new 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine, which could produce 100bhp of power and 147Nm of torque.

The car is also expected to come with a new 6-speed manual gearbox, replacing the 5-speed gearbox on the current Brezza.

Expected price and launch timeline: While Maruti Suzuki has not officially confirmed a launch date for the 2026 Brezza facelift, rumours suggest that the much-awaited SUV could arrive in the next couple of months.

The current Brezza starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹8.26 lakh, which suggests that a sub- ₹9 lakh starting price for the refreshed Brezza is likely.