2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift spied. Top 5 things buyers can expect

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling models in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle model, which witnesses massive demand and steep competition. Maruti Suzuki is now readying a facelifted iteration of the SUV that is expected to go on sale sometime next year and ahead of that, a camouflaged prototype of it has been spotted in the wild, giving us a hit of what could be changed.

The current Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been in business since 2022 and is due for an update. Expect the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift to adopt minor design tweaks and some feature updates. On the powertrain front, it is expected to continue with the same engine and transmission choices. Power and torque figures too would be same as the outgoing model.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Key changes to expect Exterior Updated headlights

Updated front grille

Updated front and rear bumpers

Roof rail and roof mounted spoiler Interior and features New colour theme

Improved seats and upholstery

Larger infotainment system

Updated digital driver display

Powered and ventilated front seats Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Here are everything we have learnt about the upcoming 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift and everything we can expect from it.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Design The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift would receive a tweaked front grille, more in line with other contemporary models. Also, the headlight and bumpers too would see some subtle design changes. Among the changes that have been spotted by decoding the spy shots, the new Brezza will come with newly designed four-spoke alloy wheels. The roof rails, roof mounted spoiler, and similar window frames have been spotted in the test mule of the upcoming Brezza facelift. At the rear, the taillight design of the facelifted SUV looks similar to the current model.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Interior Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes with rivals that come packed with features powered by advanced technology. Expect the new Brezza to receive some fresh features as well. Besides that, the new Brezza is likely to come with new colour schemes, improved seat and upholstery material to add a premium vibe inside the cabin. It could receive a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a bigger digital driver display. Features like powered and ventilated front seats could be there as well, promising more comfort for the occupants. The new Brezza will also carry over features like sunroof, automatic climate control, a head-up display (HUD) from the existing model.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Safety On the safety front, the new Brezza is expected to come packing six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a 360-degree surround view camera, rear parking sensors, reverse camera etc.