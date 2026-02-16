2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Key changes to expect

Maruti Suzuki is working on the facelifted iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is currently going through the road testing phase and is likely to debut later this year. A test mule of the updated version of the sub-compact SUV has been spotted on the Indian roads, giving us a hint of what changes are expected to be seen in the upcoming 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to come with a plethora of changes, which would be subtle yet significant. If you have been waiting for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, here are the key changes that we expect it to carry.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Design The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to come with no significant change at the front. Hence, the sharp front profile is expected to continue in the facelifted Brezza. The LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front grille, and front bumper would remain the same as the current model. However, moving to the side profile, the alloy wheels are likely to come with a new design. There would be a thin black side cladding, adding a bit of beefiness to the SUV, but with reduced plastics. At the back, the LED taillights are likely to be there, while the tailgate and bumper designs would remain unchanged.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Interior The interior of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is likely to come with significant changes. In that case, we would see a larger touchscreen infotainment system with better resolution and more features integrated. The operating system for the infotainment system is also likely to come with an updated version. Besides that, there would be updated seats and upholstery materials, while the overall layout would remain unchanged.