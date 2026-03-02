2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Top 5 facts the luxury MPV enthusiast in me loved

Mercedes-Benz India has brought back its flagship MPV Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the country after a long hiatus. The luxury MPV that aims squarely at the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM in its segment comes with refreshed styling, additional features, as well as petrol and diesel engine options. The German luxury car giant will assemble the V-Class at its Chakan factory in India.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class has arrived after a brief hiatus in the Indian market since 2022. The latest iteration of the MPV has received notable design revisions, expanded feature lists, and upgraded powertrains, which altogether enhance the appeal of this model.

2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: AMG Line styling as standard The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes with AMG Line styling as standard across the range. It sports a distinctive radiator grille pattern adorned with multiple three-pointed star elements, flanked by multi-beam LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The front bumper design has been sharpened compared to before to give the luxury MPV a sportier visual appearance. At the side profile, it carries a clean look and slab-sided silhouette. Adding more zing to it are the elements like electrically operated rear sliding doors that can be opened or closed via the door handle. The India-spec V-Class runs on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Moving to the back, it gets an electrically powered tailgate that is complemented by a separately opening rear glass section. This allows the occupants convenient access to the luggage area for smaller items.

2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Extra-long wheelbase means extra comfort

2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Dimension Length 5,370 mm Width 1,928 mm Height 1,880 mm Wheelbase 3,430 mm

Mercedes-Benz is offering the updated V-Class in the Indian market exclusively in its extra-long configuration. It has a wheelbase of 3,430 mm, which is the longest for any Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle in India. It measures 5,370 mm in length, 1,928 mm in width and 1,880 mm in height. These dimensional figures ensure the new V-Class commands an imposing road presence.

2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Like a lounge on wheels The cabin of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class is like a lounge on wheels with flexible seating. Being a luxury MPV, it continues to focus on comfort and configurability. The consumers can select between Black and Beige coloured leather upholstery. There are two seating layout options available: a four-seater and a six-seater. The former is more focused on chauffeur-driven owners with dual individual captain seats with extendable leg rests, along with a host of other comfort and convenience-focused features, while the latter focuses on greater flexibility with a middle-row seating arrangement that can either face forward or backwards, creating a lounge-like seating arrangement. Adding more zing to the cabin is a 15-speaker 650W Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos support, sunshades for the second and third rows, and electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats. Adding ride comfort is the Airmatic air suspension with adaptive damping, which has been tuned specifically for Indian road conditions.

2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Top-notch safety on offer The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes equipped with an extensive list of safety features. These include seven airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, a 360-degree surround view camera, adaptive cruise control, hill-start assist, tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold.