2026 MG Hector set to debut in India on December 15: What to expect

The 2026 MG Hector will launch in India on December 15, 2025, with updated styling, a refreshed cabin and added premium features. The SUV will likely retain its petrol and diesel engines while aiming to regain buyer interest in a competitive segment. Here's what to expect.

Govind Choudhary
Updated14 Dec 2025, 01:44 PM IST
The MG Hector is set to enter the 2026 model year with a refreshed avatar, as MG Motor prepares to debut the updated SUV in India on December 15, 2025.
The MG Hector is set to enter the 2026 model year with a refreshed avatar, as MG Motor prepares to debut the updated SUV in India on December 15, 2025. With this facelift, MG aims to position the Hector as a more premium offering and revive buyer interest.

According to HT Auto, here is a closer look at the five key highlights of the upcoming MG Hector facelift.

Updated exterior styling

The 2026 MG Hector will likely receive a noticeable facelift focused on enhancing its road presence. The front is expected to feature a larger and more prominent grille, paired with revised front and rear bumpers. Chrome detailing is expected to continue to play a key role in its design language, reinforcing its premium appeal.

The LED lighting setup will likely remain the same, although minor revisions to the tail lamps are possible. Another visual upgrade is likely to come in the form of newly designed alloy wheels, which are expected to increase in size to 19 inches.

Refreshed cabin

Details about the interior are limited for now, but the Hector facelift is expected to introduce subtle yet meaningful updates. These may include new upholstery choices and revised colour themes to freshen up the cabin ambience.

While the large vertical touchscreen infotainment system is expected to be retained, the user interface will likely be updated to offer a more modern and intuitive experience.

Enhanced feature list

MG is expected to build on the Hector’s already extensive equipment list. While most of the current features will be carried forward, the facelift could introduce additional premium touches such as ventilated rear seats.

Existing highlights are expected to remain, including the panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, powered driver seat and an air purification system.

Also Read | MG Cyberster electric roadster debuts in India at ₹72.49 lakh for pre-bookers

Safety and driver assistance

On the safety front, the 2026 Hector is expected to continue with a comprehensive package. Standard features are likely to include six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, parking sensors, hill assist functions and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

The SUV will also retain its Level 2 ADAS setup, which may be expanded with additional driver assistance features. A 360-degree camera and blind spot monitoring are also expected to be carried over.

Also Read | MG Motor India to increase prices across model range from July 1

Unchanged engine options

Mechanically, the Hector facelift is not expected to see any changes. It will continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit.

The petrol engine produces 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The diesel engine delivers 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

With a stronger focus on premium styling and features, the 2026 MG Hector aims to reassert itself in a crowded SUV segment when it arrives later this year.

MG Hector
