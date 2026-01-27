2026 Renault Duster in mind? Booking, dimension, powertrain detailed

Renault Duster, one of the highly in-demand and most popular automotive nomenclatures in India that was discontinued in the country few years back, has made a grand comeback on January 26. The 2026 Renault Duster, wearing a completely redesigned styling, a plethora of advanced technology-aided fresh features have taken the game up. The new Duster that comes in sync with the French carmaker's contemporary design philosophy, aims to be a major crowd puller for the brand.

Renault that currently sells Kwid, Kiger, Triber in India, is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian passenger vehicle market pie, with the introduction of the new Duster. The 2026 Renault Duster's pricing is yet to be announced, but the customers seeking to buy this SUV can book the model.

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Renault Duster, here is a quick look at the key details you must know.

2026 Renault Duster: Pre-bookings open now Renault has opened pre-bookings for the 2026 Renault Duster. Interested buyers can pre-book the SUV at a token amount of ₹21,000, by buying an R Pass. This will benefit the customers wit priority delivery, introductory pricing and branded merchandise. The pre-bookings can be done at the authorised Renault showrooms as well as through the car manufacturer's online channels.

2026 Renault Duster: Deliveries to begin in April

2026 Renault Duster: Bookings and delivery Pre-booking Open via purchase of R Pass at ₹ 21,000 Delivery 1.0L turbo-petrol delivery from April 2026 1.3L turbo-petrol delivery from April 2026 1.8L strong hybrid delivery from Diwali 2026

Deliveries of the new generation 2026 Renault Duster to customers will commence in April 2026, following the price announcement in March. The turbocharged engine powered Duster will be delivered first starting in April, while the hybrid powertrain equipped Duster's deliveries will begin during Diwali this year.

2026 Renault Duster: Wide range of powertrains

2026 Renault Duster: Powertrain and specifications Engine 1.0L turbo-petrol 1.3L turbo-petrol 1.8L petrol + 1.4 kWh battery Transmission 6 MT 6 DCT TBA Power 101 bhp 161 bhp TBA Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA

The 2026 Renault Duster gets a wide range of powertrain choices. These powertrains include a 1.0-litre Turo TCe 100 petrol, a 1.3-litre Turbo TCe 160 petrol, and a 1.8-litre Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 petrol unit as well.

The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is the same unit that is offered in the Renault Kiger. This engine is capable of churning out 101 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox in Duster, but in Kiger, there is a CVT on offer as well.

The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor is paired with a six-speed DCT automatic transmission and pumps out 161 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque.

