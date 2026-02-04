⁠2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Dimension and specifications compared

In the Indian compact SUV segment, Renault Duster is the latest model that is creating strong buzz. The 2026 Renault Duster that was introduced to the country just a few days back, marked the comeback of one of the most popular nomenclatures in Indian passenger vehicle market, after a four year hiatus. The new generation Renault Duster is expected to become a leading player in the coming months in the SUV segment of Indian market, once it is launched in March 2026. However, it is not going to be an easy task for the Duster, as it will compete with some of the toughest rivals in the segment.

The Hyundai Creta is not only one of the bestselling SUVs in India, but its sales volume also beats several models in other segments. Upon launch next month, the new generation 2026 Renault Duster will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta.

Here is a quick comparison between the 2026 Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta, in terms of dimension and specifications.

2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions

2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Dimension comparison 2026 Renault Duster Difference Hyundai Creta Length 4,346 mm + 16 mm 4,330 mm Width 1,815 mm + 25 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,703 mm + 68 mm 1,635 mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2,657 mm + 47 mm 2,610 mm Boot space 518 litres + 85 litres 433 litres

The 2026 Renault Duster is longer, wider, and taller than the Hyundai Creta. The SUV has a longer wheelbase and bigger boot space as well. The new Duster comes 16 mm longer, 25 mm wider and 68 mm taller than the Creta. It also has a 47 mm of extra wheelbase, while the boot space of Duster offers 85 litres of additional storage than the Creta.

2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrain and specifications

2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrain & specifications 2026 Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Engine 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol + mild-hybrid 1.8-litre NA petrol + strong-hybrid 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 98 bhp 160 bhp TBA 113 bhp 158 bhp 114 bhp Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6 MT 6 MT, 6 DCT 8 DHT 6 MT, CVT 7 DCT 6 MT, 6 AT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD

The Renault Duster is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, and a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor with a strong hybrid tech. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The Duster doesn't get a diesel engine, which is available in the Creta.