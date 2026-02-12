2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which SUV offers better VFM?

The 2026 Renault Duster will have to compete with several tough rivals in its segment once it's launched, and one of the key competitors will be the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Mainak Das
Published12 Feb 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
The 2026 Renault Duster will have to compete with several tough rivals in its segment once it's launched, and one of the key competitors will be the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
The 2026 Renault Duster will have to compete with several tough rivals in its segment once it's launched, and one of the key competitors will be the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The 2026 Renault Duster has marked a grand comeback of one of the most popular nomenclatures of the Indian passenger vehicle market, Duster. Renault will announce the price of the SUV in March this year, while deliveries of the new Duster will commence from April 2026. The French carmaker is undoubtedly betting big on the new Duster to grab a larger chunk of the market space in India that is bulging fast and has room for growth. However, it is not going to be an easy task for the new generation Renault Duster.

The 2026 Renault Duster will be competing with some of the toughest rivals. In this segment, the rivals include Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. While the Tata Sierra is a new arrival in this space, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta have pretty strong profiles.

Here is a quick comparison of dimensions and powertrains between the 2026 Renault Duster and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Dimension

2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Dimension comparison
2026 Renault DusterDifferenceMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Length4,346 mm1 mm4,345 mm
Width1,815 mm20 mm1,795 mm
Height1,703 mm58 mm1,645 mm
Wheelbase2,657 mm57 mm2,600 mm
Boot space518 litres145 litres373 litres

The 2026 Renault Duster is 1 mm longer, 20 mm wider, and 58 mm taller than the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It has 57 mm of extra wheelbase as well. Speaking of the boot space, the 2026 Renault Duster offers 145 litres of extra boot space compared to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain

2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain & specifications
2026 Renault DusterMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine1.0-litre turbo-petrol1.3-litre turbo-petrol + mild-hybrid1.8-litre NA petrol + strong-hybrid1.5-litre NA petrol + mild-hybrid1.5-litre petrol + strong-hybrid1.5-litre petrol + CNG
Transmission6-speed MT6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT8-speed DHT5-speed MT, 6-speed ATe-CVT5-speed MT
Power99 bhp160 bhpTBA101 bhp114 bhp86 bhp
Torque160 Nm280 NmTBA139 Nm141 Nm121.5 Nm
DrivetrainFWDFWDFWDFWD, AWD (AT only)FWDFWD

Both the 2026 Renault Duster and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are available in three different powertrain options. However, the Duster offers two turbocharged petrol engine choices, and one of them comes with mild-hybrid tech, while the Grand Vitara gets only a naturally aspirated petrol motor. The 2026 Renault Duster gets both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid technology options, while the Grand Vitara also comes with the same technologies. Additionally, the Grand Vitara gets CNG as well, which is missing in the Duster.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto News2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which SUV offers better VFM?
More