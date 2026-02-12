2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which SUV offers better VFM?

The 2026 Renault Duster has marked a grand comeback of one of the most popular nomenclatures of the Indian passenger vehicle market, Duster. Renault will announce the price of the SUV in March this year, while deliveries of the new Duster will commence from April 2026. The French carmaker is undoubtedly betting big on the new Duster to grab a larger chunk of the market space in India that is bulging fast and has room for growth. However, it is not going to be an easy task for the new generation Renault Duster.

The 2026 Renault Duster will be competing with some of the toughest rivals. In this segment, the rivals include Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. While the Tata Sierra is a new arrival in this space, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta have pretty strong profiles.

Here is a quick comparison of dimensions and powertrains between the 2026 Renault Duster and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Dimension

2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Dimension comparison 2026 Renault Duster Difference Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Length 4,346 mm 1 mm 4,345 mm Width 1,815 mm 20 mm 1,795 mm Height 1,703 mm 58 mm 1,645 mm Wheelbase 2,657 mm 57 mm 2,600 mm Boot space 518 litres 145 litres 373 litres

The 2026 Renault Duster is 1 mm longer, 20 mm wider, and 58 mm taller than the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It has 57 mm of extra wheelbase as well. Speaking of the boot space, the 2026 Renault Duster offers 145 litres of extra boot space compared to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain

2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain & specifications 2026 Renault Duster Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol + mild-hybrid 1.8-litre NA petrol + strong-hybrid 1.5-litre NA petrol + mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol + strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol + CNG Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Power 99 bhp 160 bhp TBA 101 bhp 114 bhp 86 bhp Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD, AWD (AT only) FWD FWD