2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Which SUV makes more sense?

The 2026 Renault Duster is the latest entrant into the Indian passenger vehicle market's entry-level compact SUV market. Interestingly, this is the same segment where Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra just a few months back. Another interesting fact is that the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra, both are two of the most popular and iconic nomenclatures that were discontinued in India and made grand comebacks. The Duster made a comeback after a four-year hiatus, while the Tata Sierra was brought back after decades.
The Tata Sierra has already hit the roads with deliveries commenced. However, the 2026 Renault Duster is yet to go on sale, as Renault will announce the pricing of the new Duster in mid-March this year, with deliveries slated to commence from April 2026.
As these two entry-level compact SUVs lock horns with each other, here is a quick comparison of the dimensions, powertrain and specifications of the 2026 Renault Duster and Tata Sierra to understand how they stand against each other.
The 2026 Renault Duster is 6 mm longer than the new Tata Sierra, while the latter is 26 mm wider and 12 mm taller. The Tata Sierra has 73 mm of extra wheelbase and 104 litres of extra boot storage compared to the new Renault Duster.
The Duster has three engine options and gets both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid technologies. On the other hand, the Tata Sierra also comes in three engine choices, but misses out on the hybrid tech.