2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Which SUV makes more sense?

The 2026 Renault Duster and Tata Sierra both marked the comeback of two of the most iconic and popular nomenclatures of the Indian passenger vehicle market that were discontinued but still remained most hyped.

Mainak Das
Published11 Feb 2026, 11:42 AM IST
The 2026 Renault Duster is the latest entrant into the Indian passenger vehicle market's entry-level compact SUV market. Interestingly, this is the same segment where Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra just a few months back. Another interesting fact is that the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra, both are two of the most popular and iconic nomenclatures that were discontinued in India and made grand comebacks. The Duster made a comeback after a four-year hiatus, while the Tata Sierra was brought back after decades.

The Tata Sierra has already hit the roads with deliveries commenced. However, the 2026 Renault Duster is yet to go on sale, as Renault will announce the pricing of the new Duster in mid-March this year, with deliveries slated to commence from April 2026.

As these two entry-level compact SUVs lock horns with each other, here is a quick comparison of the dimensions, powertrain and specifications of the 2026 Renault Duster and Tata Sierra to understand how they stand against each other.

2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Dimension

2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Dimension comparison
2026 Renault DusterDifferenceTata Sierra
Length4,346 mm6 mm4,340 mm
Width1,815 mm26 mm1,841 mm
Height1,703 mm12 mm1,715 mm
Wheelbase2,657 mm73 mm2,730 mm
Boot space518-litres104 litres622-litres

The 2026 Renault Duster is 6 mm longer than the new Tata Sierra, while the latter is 26 mm wider and 12 mm taller. The Tata Sierra has 73 mm of extra wheelbase and 104 litres of extra boot storage compared to the new Renault Duster.

2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Powertrain

2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Powertrain & specification comparison
2026 Renault DusterTata Sierra
Engine1.0-litre turbo-petrol1.3-litre turbo-petrol + mild-hybrid1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol + strong-hybrid1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol1.5-litre turbo-petrol1.5-litre diesel
Transmission6-speed MT6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT8-speed DHT6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT6-speed AT6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
Power99 bhp160 bhpTBA104 bhp158 bhp116 bhp
Torque160 Nm280 NmTBA145 Nm255 Nm260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

The Duster has three engine options and gets both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid technologies. On the other hand, the Tata Sierra also comes in three engine choices, but misses out on the hybrid tech.

