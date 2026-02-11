2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Which SUV makes more sense?

The 2026 Renault Duster is the latest entrant into the Indian passenger vehicle market's entry-level compact SUV market. Interestingly, this is the same segment where Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra just a few months back. Another interesting fact is that the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra, both are two of the most popular and iconic nomenclatures that were discontinued in India and made grand comebacks. The Duster made a comeback after a four-year hiatus, while the Tata Sierra was brought back after decades.

The Tata Sierra has already hit the roads with deliveries commenced. However, the 2026 Renault Duster is yet to go on sale, as Renault will announce the pricing of the new Duster in mid-March this year, with deliveries slated to commence from April 2026.

As these two entry-level compact SUVs lock horns with each other, here is a quick comparison of the dimensions, powertrain and specifications of the 2026 Renault Duster and Tata Sierra to understand how they stand against each other.

Advertisement

2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Dimension

2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Dimension comparison 2026 Renault Duster Difference Tata Sierra Length 4,346 mm 6 mm 4,340 mm Width 1,815 mm 26 mm 1,841 mm Height 1,703 mm 12 mm 1,715 mm Wheelbase 2,657 mm 73 mm 2,730 mm Boot space 518-litres 104 litres 622-litres

The 2026 Renault Duster is 6 mm longer than the new Tata Sierra, while the latter is 26 mm wider and 12 mm taller. The Tata Sierra has 73 mm of extra wheelbase and 104 litres of extra boot storage compared to the new Renault Duster.

2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Powertrain

2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Powertrain & specification comparison 2026 Renault Duster Tata Sierra Engine 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol + mild-hybrid 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol + strong-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 99 bhp 160 bhp TBA 104 bhp 158 bhp 116 bhp Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)