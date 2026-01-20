⁠2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift debuts in India: All key changes detailed for buyers

After drip-feeding the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift over the last few days, Skoda India has finally taken the wrap off the updated iteration of its popular SUV. The Skoda Kushaq, which was first introduced to Indian market in June 2021, quickly became a major revenue churner for the Czech automobile brand in the country and it was the brand's first car under its India 2.0 strategy. Now, the SUV has become more appealing and with the design makeover and new features.

The SUV is open for pre-bookings from today, while the launch of the 2026 Skoda Kushaq will take place in March 2026. If the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift has grabbed your attention, here are all the key changes detailed for you.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Available in 5 trims The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift will be available in five trim choices: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. The Classic+ is the base variant, while the Monte Carlo badge, as always is reserved for the top-end trim of the SUV.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Safety takes a leap The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift comes with a Global NCAP five-star safety rating. It gets safety features like six airbags, over 25 active and passive safety features as standard across the variants. The Prestige and Monte Carlo trims get additional safety features taking the number of active and passive features to more than 40. The SUV has received a new safety feature in form of front parking sensor, which is available for the base variant Classic+ as an option, and as standard fitment for the rest of the lineup. Addition of this new safety features makes maneuvering the SUV easier in congested traffic conditions and tight parking spaces.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Sharper than before The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift has received a significant design makeover with the changes across the exterior. The SUV has received a revamped grille that looks similar to the one on Kylaq. The grille has become larger and bolder, while the front bumper too come revised, giving the SUV's front fascia a muscular tone. It has received LED headlamps and taillights as new addition, standard across variants. The full-width LED DRL is new to the SUV. Moving to the side, there is new wheel design, while at the rear, the Kushaq sports an illuminated Skoda lettering, connected LED light bar, and sequential rear turn indicator as new addition to the SUV, enhancing its visual appeal.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Enhanced digital footprint in cabin The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift comes with minimal yet meaningful updates inside the cabin. It gets enhanced focus on digital footprint with the new digital cockpit. The Signature and Sportline trims get 8.0-inch digital driver display, while the Prestige and Monte Carlo trims get 10.25-inch digital driver display. Besides that, it gets rain sensing automatic wiper, rear wiper and defogger, and Climatronic automatic AC, among others. The Classic+, Signature and Sportline trims get single-pane sunroof, while the Prestige and Monte Carlo trims get panoramic sunroof.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Rivalry revamped Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Skoda Kushaq shares its underpinnings with models like the Kylaq, Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. The Kushaq facelift comes revising its competition with popular midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate.