2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift vs old model: What’s new and what’s changed

The Skoda Kushaq has undergone a comprehensive facelift for 2026, bringing notable updates across design, cabin ambience, features and mechanicals. While the SUV retains its familiar proportions, the changes are significant enough to set the refreshed model apart from its predecessor.

Sharper exterior with revised fascia The most noticeable updates on the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift are concentrated at the front. The SUV now features a wider grille with chrome-accented slats and slimmer surrounds, along with a connecting light strip that gives it a more premium look inspired by larger Skoda models. The LED headlamps have been redesigned with eyebrow-style daytime running lights, replacing the older L-shaped signature. Skoda has also revised the bumper, adding a larger air intake, repositioned fog lamps and a more prominent skid plate treatment.

In profile, the changes are subtle, limited mainly to fresh alloy wheel designs. However, the rear sees a more dramatic transformation. The facelifted Kushaq now gets a full-width LED light bar with illuminated Skoda lettering and sequential indicators. The reflectors have been relocated to the bumper, which also gains added cladding and a redesigned skid plate. Three new paint options join the palette, taking the total number of exterior colours to eight.

Updated interiors with added technology Inside, the overall dashboard layout remains familiar, but Skoda has introduced new colour schemes to refresh the ambience. Higher Prestige trims now feature beige upholstery, while Monte Carlo variants adopt a sportier black and crimson theme. Some trim materials have been revised, although the touch-sensitive climate controls remain unchanged.

One of the most talked-about updates is the claimed increase in boot capacity to 491 litres. This is a substantial jump over the previous model, though the physical dimensions appear largely unchanged, suggesting a revised measurement method.

More features and segment-first additions The Kushaq facelift introduces a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with new graphics, replacing the earlier 8-inch display. The infotainment system has also been updated, featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen with refreshed software and Google Gemini integration. Another major upgrade is the addition of a panoramic sunroof, replacing the earlier single-pane unit.

Comfort and convenience see meaningful enhancements too. The facelifted Kushaq offers rear seat massage functionality, a first in the segment, along with front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and dual-colour ambient lighting.

Revised gearbox options and safety upgrades Under the bonnet, engine options remain unchanged, with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol units carried over. However, the smaller engine now gets a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, replacing the older 6-speed unit. The 1.5-litre variant continues with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and Skoda has added rear disc brakes to these higher-powered versions, responding to customer feedback.