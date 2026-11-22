Adding to its scooter line-up in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India has unveiled the 2026 Access 125, with prices ranging from ₹83,086 to ₹1,03,780 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
On Friday, the company announced two new colour options: Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, while retaining the scooter's existing design, features and engine. The revised colour line-up will be available at authorised Suzuki dealerships across the country from Monday (November 23).
Announcing the launch, the company said, "Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced the introduction of new colour options for its popular 125cc scooter, Suzuki Access. The updated colour line-up includes two new shades - Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red- along with revised colour options across select variants, offering customers greater choice to complement their personal style."
It added, "The new Metallic Royal Bronze colour has been introduced in the Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition and Ride Connect ABS Edition, giving the scooter a refined and sophisticated appearance. Meanwhile, the new Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red colour is now available in the Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition, adding a distinctive and premium touch to its styling."
The statement further said, "In addition to these new shades, Pearl Mat Aqua Silver has been added to the Ride Connect Edition and Ride Connect ABS Edition, while Solid Ice Green is now available in the Standard Edition. The Special Edition continues with its existing colour options."
|S.No.
|Variant
|Colour Line-up
|Starting Price(Ex-Showroom Delhi)
|1
|Suzuki Access Standard Edition
|Metallic Mat Black No. 2
Metallic Mat Stellar Blue
Solid Ice Green
|₹83,086
|2
|Suzuki Access Special Edition
|Metallic Mat Black No. 2
Metallic Mat Stellar Blue
Pearl Grace White
Solid Ice Green
|₹89,428
|3
|Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition
|Metallic Mat Black No. 2
Metallic Mat Stellar Blue
Pearl Grace White
Pearl Mat Aqua Silver
Metallic Royal BronzeNew
|₹91,627
|4
|Suzuki Access Ride Connect ABS Edition
|Metallic Mat Black No. 2
Metallic Mat Stellar Blue
Pearl Grace White
Pearl Mat Aqua Silver
Metallic Royal BronzeNew
|₹98,432
|5
|Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition
|Metallic Mat Black No. 2
Metallic Mat Stellar Blue
Pearl Grace White
Pearl Mat Aqua Silver
Metallic Mat Bordeaux RedNew
|₹1,03,780
Commenting on the announcement, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, said, “The Suzuki Access has been an important pillar of our product portfolio, offering customers a combination of performance, fuel efficiency, comfort and everyday practicality. We understand that colour and styling play an important role in customers’ purchasing decisions. With the introduction of these new colour options, we are offering greater choice while further building on the established appeal of the Suzuki Access.”
The Suzuki Access is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, air-cooled engine that complies with OBD-2B norms. It is equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology, which is designed to deliver smooth acceleration and fuel efficiency.
The scooter comes with 24.4-litre under-seat storage, an external fuel lid, a spacious floorboard and a long, comfortable seat. The Ride Connect variants feature Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument clusters with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and call and message alerts.
The Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition gets a 4.2-inch colour TFT display. Both the Ride Connect ABS Edition and the Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition are equipped with single-channel ABS, which is designed to assist during sudden or emergency braking.
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