2026 Tata Punch debuts with 360-degree camera and tech-heavy cabin: 5 Big changes you need to know

Tata Motors has introduced the Punch facelift in India, with prices starting at ₹5.59 lakh ex-showroom. The updated micro SUV brings a sharper design, a more tech-heavy cabin, new features and an expanded engine line-up, while retaining the strong safety credentials of the outgoing model. Here are the five biggest changes in the 2026 Tata Punch.

1. Exterior styling The most noticeable update comes at the front. The Punch facelift features a completely redesigned fascia, with repositioned headlamp units that give the SUV a more modern and aggressive look. While the side profile remains largely unchanged, Tata has added new alloy wheel designs to refresh the stance.

At the rear, the changes are more prominent. The tail lamps have been redesigned and are now linked by a full-width LED light bar. A reworked rear bumper completes the exterior makeover, making the Punch look more contemporary.

2. Redesigned cabin inspired by Punch EV Inside, the 2026 Punch adopts a revised dashboard layout that closely resembles the Punch EV. The black and white interior theme continues, but redesigned air vents and cleaner lines give the cabin a more upmarket feel.

The steering wheel is now a two-spoke unit, in line with newer Tata models. Overall, the cabin feels more modern and better aligned with Tata’s latest design language.

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is available in eight different trim options and multiple powertrain combinations.

3. Bigger screens and more technology A major upgrade is the new 10.25-inch Ultra View HD touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the earlier 7-inch unit. It supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also displays the blind spot monitor feed.

The instrument cluster has been updated to a 17.78 cm fully digital display. For 2026, the Punch also gains a 360-degree camera system, further boosting convenience in tight city driving conditions.

4. Long list of new comfort and convenience features The Punch facelift adds several features that were previously missing from the line-up. Highlights include a voice-assisted electric sunroof with native voice recognition, automatic climate control and an air purifier.

Other additions include a wireless smartphone charger with Xpress Cool, a front 65W Type-C fast charger, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and follow-me-home headlamps. The infotainment system is paired with four speakers and four tweeters, along with iRA 2.0 connected car technology offering more than 50 features.

5. New turbo-petrol engine option Under the bonnet, the standard 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine continues, producing 88 hp and 115 Nm of torque. It is available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The big mechanical update is the introduction of a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. This unit delivers 118 hp and 170 Nm of torque, with prices for the iTurbo variants starting at ₹8.29 lakh ex-showroom. The Punch also continues to offer an AMT CNG option, making it India’s first CNG SUV with an AMT.