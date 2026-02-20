2026 Tata Punch EV facelift vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Which electric SUV is VFM

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift comes with a pricing that allows it to throw a tough challenge to the newly launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Mainak Das
Updated20 Feb 2026, 02:31 PM IST
The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift comes with a pricing that allows it to throw tough challenge to the newly launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Tata Punch EV has received its much-awaited facelifted iteration, which comes with a plethora of changes across the exterior and interior. Also, the powertrain has been upgraded with a bigger battery pack and improved range per charge cycle. The electric SUV has been launched immediately after the launch of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, another much-awaited electric SUV that is the first-ever electric car from the country's numero uno carmaker.

Interestingly, just like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is also available with a BaaS (Battery as a subscription) plan, which brings down the upfront cost for consumers significantly, making the car buying a more affordable affair. Beyond the BaaS, both the electric SUVs are available with full ownership plans as well, which offer customers the option to buy the car with the battery pack by paying the complete sticker price.

If you have been mulling the idea of buying an affordable electric SUV and now, with the launch of the Tata Punch EV facelift and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, shortlisted both the EVs, but are feeling confused about which one to select, here is a quick and comprehensive comparative look at the variant-wise price list of both the electric SUVs to help you decide better.

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price comparison

2026 Tata Punch Ev facelift vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price comparison (Without BaaS)
2026 Tata Punch EV faceliftPrice (ex-showroom)Maruti Suzuki e VitaraPrice (ex-showroom)
Smart 30 kWh 9.69 lakhDelta 49 kWh 15.99 lakh
Smart+ 30 kWh 10.29 lakhZeta 61 kWh 17.49 lakh
Smart+ 40 kWh 10.89 lakhAlpha 61 kWh 19.79 lakh
Adventure 40 kWh 11.59 lakhAlpha 61 kWh DT 20 lakh
Empowered 40 kWh 12.29 lakh
Empowered+ 40 kWh 12.59 lakh

The Tata Punch facelift is available in six trim choices across two battery pack options. The price for the micro electric SUV ranges between 9.69 lakh and 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the 30 kWh battery pack-powered Punch EV ranges between 9.69 lakh and 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price of the 40 kWh battery-powered version starts at 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitarais available in four trim options across two battery pack choices. The base variant is powered by a 49 kWh battery pack, and it is priced at 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the 61 kWh battery pack-powered variants are priced between 17.49 lakh and 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the electric SUVs are available with BaaS plans. The Tata Punch EV facelift, if opted with the battery rental, can be purchased at 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while battery EMI starts at 2.60 per kilometre. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, with battery rental, is priced between 10.99 lakh and 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The base variant comes with a battery rental of 3.99 per kilometre, while the Zeta and Alpha trims command a battery subscription charge of 4.39 per kilometre.

About the Author

Mainak Das's profile image
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

