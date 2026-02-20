2026 Tata Punch EV facelift vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Which electric SUV is VFM

Tata Punch EV has received its much-awaited facelifted iteration, which comes with a plethora of changes across the exterior and interior. Also, the powertrain has been upgraded with a bigger battery pack and improved range per charge cycle. The electric SUV has been launched immediately after the launch of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, another much-awaited electric SUV that is the first-ever electric car from the country's numero uno carmaker.

Interestingly, just like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is also available with a BaaS (Battery as a subscription) plan, which brings down the upfront cost for consumers significantly, making the car buying a more affordable affair. Beyond the BaaS, both the electric SUVs are available with full ownership plans as well, which offer customers the option to buy the car with the battery pack by paying the complete sticker price.

If you have been mulling the idea of buying an affordable electric SUV and now, with the launch of the Tata Punch EV facelift and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, shortlisted both the EVs, but are feeling confused about which one to select, here is a quick and comprehensive comparative look at the variant-wise price list of both the electric SUVs to help you decide better.

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price comparison

2026 Tata Punch Ev facelift vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price comparison (Without BaaS) 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Price (ex-showroom) Smart 30 kWh ₹ 9.69 lakh Delta 49 kWh ₹ 15.99 lakh Smart+ 30 kWh ₹ 10.29 lakh Zeta 61 kWh ₹ 17.49 lakh Smart+ 40 kWh ₹ 10.89 lakh Alpha 61 kWh ₹ 19.79 lakh Adventure 40 kWh ₹ 11.59 lakh Alpha 61 kWh DT ₹ 20 lakh Empowered 40 kWh ₹ 12.29 lakh Empowered+ 40 kWh ₹ 12.59 lakh

The Tata Punch facelift is available in six trim choices across two battery pack options. The price for the micro electric SUV ranges between ₹9.69 lakh and ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the 30 kWh battery pack-powered Punch EV ranges between ₹9.69 lakh and ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price of the 40 kWh battery-powered version starts at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitarais available in four trim options across two battery pack choices. The base variant is powered by a 49 kWh battery pack, and it is priced at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the 61 kWh battery pack-powered variants are priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).