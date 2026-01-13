2026 Tata Punch facelift variant-wise pricelist, booking & delivery details

Tata Motors has launched its much awaited Punch facelift in India on January 13, at a starting price of ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2026 Tata Punch facelift comes bringing a much awaited revamped design and refreshed feature list to one of the most popular sub-compact SUVs in India, which happens to be a leading revenue churner for the brand in the country. The new Tata Punch comes with a host of updates - on design, feature and powertrain front.

If you are planning to buy the updated iteration of Tata Punch, here is a quick look at the variant-wise price, booking and delivery details.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise price

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise price list 1.2L NA petrol + 5 MT 1.2L NA petrol + 5 AMT 1.2L NA petrol-CNG + 5 MT 1.2L NA petrol-CNG + 5 AMT 1.2L turbo-petrol + 6 MT Smart ₹ 5.59 lakh - ₹ 6.69 lakh - - Pure ₹ 6.49 lakh - ₹ 7.49 lakh - - Pure+ ₹ 6.99 lakh ₹ 7.54 lakh ₹ 7.99 lakh ₹ 8.54 lakh - Pure+ S ₹ 7.34 lakh ₹ 7.89 lakh ₹ 8.34 lakh - - Adventure ₹ 7.59 lakh ₹ 8.14 lakh ₹ 8.59 lakh ₹ 9.14 lakh ₹ 8.29 lakh Adventure S ₹ 7.94 lakh - ₹ 8.94 lakh ₹ 9.49 lakh - Accomplished ₹ 8.29 lakh ₹ 8.84 lakh ₹ 9.29 lakh - - Accomplished+ S ₹ 8.99 lakh ₹ 9.54 lakh - 10.54 lakh 9.79 lakh * All prices, ex-showroom.

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is available in eight different trim choices. The pricing of this sub-compact SUV is ranged between ₹5.54 lakh and ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Booking and delivery The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is already available for booking, as the carmaker has started accepting bookings for the updated sub-compact SUV officially from January 13, right after the launch. Consumers seeking to buy the SUV can book it at the authorised dealerships of Tata Motors. Also, the SUV is available for booking via the automaker's online portal.